Ahsoka Review | Star Wars Series Off To A Slow Start

Rosario Dawson is returning to the role of Ahsoka for Dave Fillon’s new Disney+ series! The ReelBlend boys discuss their surprising reaction to the first few episodes of Ahsoka.

They also review Gran Turismo, and welcome director Peter Berg to the show on behalf of his new Netflix show Painkiller starring Matthew Broderick. Berg delves into his impressive catalog, and this is not one to miss.

00:00 - Intro.

07:36 - Peter Berg Interview

39:00 - Peter Berg and ‘Painkiller’ Reactions

50:34 - ‘Ashoka’ First Two Episodes Reactions

58:55 - Sean Dishes On Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’

1:03:05 - National Cinema Day Is Coming!

1:06:20 - ‘Gran Turismo’ Reactions

1:21:10 - What Video Game Deserves A Film Adaptation?

