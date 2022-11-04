'Armageddon Time': Director James Gray Talks Crafting A Cinematic Memoir

Powered by RedCircle

Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins star in the new film Armageddon Time. On this week’s show, director James Grey dishes on the making of the film, with the addition of a delicious surprise.

We also discuss the new trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water, Black Adam’s box office performance, our review for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and our favorite Anthony Hopkins movie.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:09:00 - James Gray Interview

00:39:28 - Box Office Reactions

00:51:30 - Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Reaction

01:09:54 - This Week In Movies

01:14:52 - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Review

01:26:50 - Armageddon Time Review

01:38:15 - Our Favorite Anthony Hopkins Movie

1:53:30 - Outro

