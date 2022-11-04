'Armageddon Time': Director James Gray Talks Crafting A Cinematic Memoir
A fascinating look at the making of Armageddon Time.
Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins star in the new film Armageddon Time. On this week’s show, director James Grey dishes on the making of the film, with the addition of a delicious surprise.
We also discuss the new trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water, Black Adam’s box office performance, our review for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and our favorite Anthony Hopkins movie.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:09:00 - James Gray Interview
00:39:28 - Box Office Reactions
00:51:30 - Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Reaction
01:09:54 - This Week In Movies
01:14:52 - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Review
01:26:50 - Armageddon Time Review
01:38:15 - Our Favorite Anthony Hopkins Movie
1:53:30 - Outro
