'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Talks Sandworms And IMAX Screens

Dune (starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya) is finally here. Director Denis Villeneuve joins us to discuss his new, star-studded sci-fi epic, shooting on IMAX, making the film to please his twelve-year-old self, scenes that he’d love to show Frank Herbert, the brilliance of Roger Deakins, and his work on Blade Runner 2049 and so much more.

On this week’s show, we have both spoiler-free and spoiler-filled reviews of the Dune. Note the timestamps below to be sure not to spoil yourself. But really just go watch Dune and come hang out with us after while we discuss!

We also touch on some of the big news of the past week including Disney delaying much of its release slate spanning the next two years. And, IATSE reached an agreement with the AMPTP effectively avoiding a shutdown of the industry, and making way for better pay and more humane working conditions for production crews, for now.

00:04:14 - Weekly Poll

00:08:18 - Denis Villeneuve Interview

00:33:27 - IATSE Avoids Strike

00:34:49 - Disney Delays Their Release Slate

00:44:19 - This Week In Movies

00:45:13 - Dune Spoiler-Free Review

00:58:57 - Dune Spoiler Review

01:19:31 - Our Favorite Denis Villeneuve Movies

01:30:46 - Outro

