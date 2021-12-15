Ethan Hawke Talks 'Moon Knight' & Abel Ferrara Celebrates 'Bad Lieutenant' Anniversary

Powered by RedCircle

Ethan Hawke and Abel Ferrara join the show to chat about making their film Zeroes and Ones against all odds during the pandemic. Ethan shares some memories from the set of Training Day with Denzel Washington, and talks a bit about his upcoming turn in the MCU with Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac. Abel shares his process for finding collaborators, and his instinctual approach to filmmaking. He also chats about Bad Lieutenant coming up on its 30th anniversary.

