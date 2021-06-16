'F9' Director Justin Lin Dives Deep Into His 'Fast And Furious' History

Director Justin Lin joins the show to discuss F9: The Fast Saga, the latest in the Fast and Furious franchise, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the rest of the fam. He discusses opening the film with a vintage Universal Pictures logo, shooting on film, weighing practical effects with visual effects and more.

This week, we also review Disney Pixar’s Luca, Netflix’s Fatherhood (starring Kevin Hart), and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek). John M. Chu’s In the Heights failed to meet expectations a the box office its opening weekend. We discuss why that might be, and the future of HBO Max’s release strategy.