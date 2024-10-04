Francis Ford Coppola Interview | 'The Godfather,' 'Apocalypse Now,' 'Megalopolis,' And More

Powered by RedCircle

We are honored to welcome Francis Ford Coppola on the show to discuss his work, from The Godfather to his new film Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Nathalie Emmanuel. The legend shared a few incredible stories from his early masterpieces including a minor change to The Godfather Part II that saved it for audiences, Apocalypse Now being denied by the studio system, inspiring young filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino and more.

After the interview, Jake and Gabe dive into their reviews of Megalopolis, a wild, original film that defies explanation. If you’re as curious as they were to see for themselves, head to a theater near you and come back to the comments section with your thoughts.

After Megalopolis spoilers, Jake and Sean get into their thoughts on Joker: Folie à Deux. They eventually get into spoilers, with plenty of warning, so keep an ear out for those if you want to avoid them. Next week, Oscar-nominated Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher joins us to discuss his staggering work on the new sequel.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:15 - Francis Ford Coppola Interview

00:44:15 - ‘Megalopolis’ Reviews

00:53:04 - ‘Megalopolis’ Spoilers

01:03:52 - Spoilers: ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ Review

01:19:42 - Outro

