Powered by RedCircle

Transformers: One (starring Chris Hemsworth, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson) is hitting theaters this weekend, and fans of the franchise, old and new, are really in for a treat. Director Josh Cooley sat down with Sean to discuss his creative process, finding the voice of Optimus Prime with Chris Hemsworth, building the iconic "transforming" sound, the possibility of a sequel and more.

After our interview, we give our full thoughts on the animated movie, discuss why The Life of Chuck doesn't yet have a release date and review both The Substance and the premiere of Max's new series The Penguin.

How Chris Hemsworth 'Evolved' Optimus Prime's Iconic Voice | 'Transformers: One' Director Interview - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:03 - Josh Cooley ‘Transformers: One’ Interview

00:30:35 - ‘Transformers: One’ Review

00:38:57 - When Is ‘The Life Of Chuck’ Coming Out?

00:49:39 - ‘The Substance’ Review

00:58:55 - ‘The Penguin’ Impressions

01:07:00 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.