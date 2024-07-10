How Stanley Kubrick Made A Big Contribution To 'Twister' | Jan De Bont Interview

Powered by RedCircle

Twister director Jan de Bont joins the show for the classic film’s official 4K UHD release! We discuss whether or not Tom Hanks was originally considered to be cast as the lead, Bill Paxton’s incredible dedication, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s comedic chops, and how Joss Whedon contributed to one of Speed’s Iconic lines.



We cover everything from shooting Die Hard to casting Bill Paxton to Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves butting heads on the set of Speed. Get prepped for the upcoming Twister sequel Twisters with the 1996 classics's 4K release, and don't miss this conversation with the filmmaker behind it.

How Stanley Kubrick Made A Big Contribution To 'Twister' - YouTube Watch On

