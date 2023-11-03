Is Netflix's Release Model Hurting Its Movies?

Powered by RedCircle

With its films rarely hitting theaters, and the ones that do rarely debuting with much fanfare, is Netflix hurting its films with its more ephemeral release model? That’s a big topic on this week’s show. We discuss how both films and series on Netflix seem to come and go through the cultural zeitgeist, whether or not that is sustainable, and whether we think it should change.

Also this week, director David Yates joins us to discuss his new film “Pain Husters,” his time working in the Wizarding World, and the upcoming documentary “David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived” which tells the story of Daniel Radcliffe and his Harry Potter stunt double David Holmes who endured a life-changing accident on set.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:11:58 - David Yates Talks ‘Harry Potter’ & ‘Pain Hustlers’

00:34:31 - Netflix’s Bad Release Model & ‘Pain Hustlers’ Review

00:41:42 - ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Surprises Us With A Huge Box Office Win

00:56:37 - Sophia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Review

01:12:49 - ‘Now and Then - The Last Beatles Song’

01:27:30 - Outro

