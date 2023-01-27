Is 'Top Gun: Maverick' Going To Win Best Picture?: 2023 Oscar Nominations Reaction
The awards race is set.
We still have a couple of months before the Oscars ceremony, but the nominations themselves are finally here. As per our yearly tradition, we take a look at the major categories to give our reactions to this year’s lineup. We also have to discuss several of the Academy’s notable snubs including the complete lack of nominations for Jordan Peele’s Nope. Of course, with such a great year of releases in 2022, there is plenty to be excited about for films like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis and more.
For more information on AMC Theatre’s Best Picture Showcase: Best Picture Showcase
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:05:57 - Oscar Nominations Reactions
01:21:28 - Who We Want To Win Best Picture
01:32:40 - You People Review
01:37:52 - Infinity Pool Review
01:41:29 - Outro
