Kevin Smith Talks ‘Clerks III,' Ben Affleck, Bruce Willis & More
Kevin Smith returns!
Kevin Smith returns! The director is headed back out on the road to tour his new movie Clerks III, and took some time out of his busy schedule to chat about completing his first true trilogy. We cover his entire filmography, Bruce Willis’ legacy after his recent retirement, hoping to reclaim the rights to Dogma, his Tusk sequel, meeting David Fincher and even more.
