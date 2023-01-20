Our Top 5 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2023
What are the films we can’t wait to see this year?
Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we declare which films rank in our Top 5 Most Anticipated of the year. 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for film, so there will be plenty more exciting releases for us to dive into, but these are the ones that have us the most excited on face value alone.
Also this week, we react to the Critics’ Choice Awards, and Kevin even shares some incredible stories from the ceremony floor itself. Stick around for our reviews and reactions to the movies of the week including Alice, Darling, Women Talking, and Missing.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:06:16 - Critics’ Choice Awards Reactions
00:28:32 - Our Most Anticipated Movies Of 2023
01:11:20 - Alice, Darling Review
01:15:25 - Women Talking Review
01:19:06 - Missing Review
01:24:29 - Outro
