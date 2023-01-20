Our Top 5 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2023

Powered by RedCircle

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we declare which films rank in our Top 5 Most Anticipated of the year. 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for film, so there will be plenty more exciting releases for us to dive into, but these are the ones that have us the most excited on face value alone.

Also this week, we react to the Critics’ Choice Awards, and Kevin even shares some incredible stories from the ceremony floor itself. Stick around for our reviews and reactions to the movies of the week including Alice, Darling, Women Talking, and Missing.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:16 - Critics’ Choice Awards Reactions

00:28:32 - Our Most Anticipated Movies Of 2023

01:11:20 - Alice, Darling Review

01:15:25 - Women Talking Review

01:19:06 - Missing Review

01:24:29 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.