'Silent Night' Starring Keira Knightley With Director Camille Griffin

Powered by RedCircle

Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode star in part Christmas, part apocalyptic film Silent Night. Writer/Director Camille Griffin joins the show to talk about collaborating with her actor sons, including Roman Griffin Davis, how famed cinematographer and her husband, Ben Davis refused to shoot the film, and more.

Producer Amy Pascal confirmed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is set to return to the MCU following Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, things got a little more complicated as “Sony insiders” quickly responded saying nothing yet was confirmed. We dissect exactly what happened, and what we think comes next.

Also on this week’s show, we review The Power Of The Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Camille Griffin’s Silent Night which is now available in theaters and AMC+.

00:02:55 - Weekly Poll

00:09:48 - Camille Griffin Interview

00:34:18 - Celebrating James Rocchi

00:46:35 - Spider-Man Staying In The MCU?

00:58:00 - The Power of the Dog Review

01:08:37 - Silent Night Review

01:13:34 - Our Favorite Keira Knightley Movies

01:28:15 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.