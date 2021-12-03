'Silent Night' Starring Keira Knightley With Director Camille Griffin
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell last updated
ReelBlend chats with director Camille Griffin, and reviews The Power of the Dog.
Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode star in part Christmas, part apocalyptic film Silent Night. Writer/Director Camille Griffin joins the show to talk about collaborating with her actor sons, including Roman Griffin Davis, how famed cinematographer and her husband, Ben Davis refused to shoot the film, and more.
Producer Amy Pascal confirmed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is set to return to the MCU following Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, things got a little more complicated as “Sony insiders” quickly responded saying nothing yet was confirmed. We dissect exactly what happened, and what we think comes next.
Also on this week’s show, we review The Power Of The Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Camille Griffin’s Silent Night which is now available in theaters and AMC+.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:02:55 - Weekly Poll
00:09:48 - Camille Griffin Interview
00:34:18 - Celebrating James Rocchi
00:46:35 - Spider-Man Staying In The MCU?
00:58:00 - The Power of the Dog Review
01:08:37 - Silent Night Review
01:13:34 - Our Favorite Keira Knightley Movies
01:28:15 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.