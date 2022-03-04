Talking 'The Batman' With Director Matt Reeves

Powered by RedCircle

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is finally hitting theaters! We sat down with director Matt Reeves to discuss the making of the movie, living up to Batman’s iconic name, his choice to skip the Wayne origins story, and much more.

Also this week, we talk about the film’s box office predictions, the SAG Awards and what they mean for the Oscars, and reflect on the career of Ava DuVernay thus far.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:40 - Interview with Matt Reeves

00:35:50 - The Batman Box Office Predictions

00:46:05 - Oppenheimer Cast Update

00:49:00 - The SAG Awards

01:04:20 - This Week In Movies

01:06:50 - The Batman Review

01:25:10 - Ava DuVernay Blend

