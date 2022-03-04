Talking 'The Batman' With Director Matt Reeves
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb published
Robert Pattinson's turn as the Caped Crusader is finally here!
The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is finally hitting theaters! We sat down with director Matt Reeves to discuss the making of the movie, living up to Batman’s iconic name, his choice to skip the Wayne origins story, and much more.
Also this week, we talk about the film’s box office predictions, the SAG Awards and what they mean for the Oscars, and reflect on the career of Ava DuVernay thus far.
Timestamps (Approx. Only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:05:40 - Interview with Matt Reeves
- 00:35:50 - The Batman Box Office Predictions
- 00:46:05 - Oppenheimer Cast Update
- 00:49:00 - The SAG Awards
- 01:04:20 - This Week In Movies
- 01:06:50 - The Batman Review
- 01:25:10 - Ava DuVernay Blend
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.