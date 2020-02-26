The Invisible Man Director On Making Great Low-Budget Horror And The Saw Franchise

Co-creator of the Saw franchise, and breakout director in his own right, Leigh Whannell joins the show this week to talk about The Invisible Man, his followup to 2018's Upgrade. He talks about stepping away from the Saw franchise because he was just out of ideas to kill people, tells a great story about running into Chris Rock long before he was attached to the upcoming Saw spinoff, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and he even reacts, in real time, to the Battinson Batsuit. We also get into some behind-the-scenes details on how they pulled off The Invisible Man for just a $7 million, and more.