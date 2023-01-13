Tom Hanks Returns With 'A Man Called Otto,' 'Road To Perdition' & More

Powered by RedCircle

Tom Hanks returns to talk about his new film A Man Called Otto. If you tuned in for our first interview with Mr. Hanks, then you know this ended up being a delightful hang as we discussed films from throughout his career, the films he wants to be remembered for, how A Man Called Otto expresses themes of love, and more. We had a blast with this one, so we hope you enjoy it!

Stick around through the interview for our reactions to the Golden Globes, including some of the major winners (and losers) that could have a big effect on the road to the Oscars.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:05 - Tom Hanks Interview

00:48:48 - Golden Globes Reactions

01:15:27 - This Week In Movies

01:18:16 - A Man Called Otto Review

01:30:45 - Outro

