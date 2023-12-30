Ahsoka’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead Says Her And Ewan McGregor’s Son Is Already ‘Obsessed’ With A Star Wars Character, And It’s Not Either Of Theirs

While Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Hera Syndulla of Ahsoka have not crossed paths in the Star Wars universe, the pair of actors are quite well acquainted. They reportedly met on the set of Fargo’s third season and began dating before they tied the knot in 2022. The couple share a two-year-old son named Laurie who apparently is already massively into Star Wars. Even though his favorite character isn’t necessarily one of his parents’, he chose a pretty solid number one in the franchise.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead opened up about Laurie’s connections with Star Wars already, sharing that he already has Star Wars gifts and action figures “peppered around” the house, and a Star Wars T-shirt collection that “sort of naturally just happened.” And, in her words:

I remember coming in with our little newborn boy. Once he was ready to be out in the world, that was one of the first places he ever went to, the Obi-Wan set. So, he has definitely become familiar with the Star Wars world, even if he doesn't fully understand it yet. He's got Star Wars friends all over the place — like Grogu dolls everywhere that he's obsessed with. It's been a part of our lives for a while now.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly , Winstead shared that one of the first places Laurie actually went to as a newborn was the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which Winstead would often visit while McGregor was shooting the Disney+ series in mid-2021, just as Laurie came into the world. The actress also shared that she actually thinks she ended up in the Star Wars universe as a part of the Ahsoka cast after getting to know Star Wars filmmaker Deborah Chow during these set visits.

As the actress also shared, Laurie’s favorite Star Wars character right now is Grogu, aka “Baby Yoda.” I mean, how can that cute green guy not be the best thing in the world at the age of two? Winstead continued:

In terms of our son's favorite toys, he's got his Grogu. He's got Lola from the Obi-Wan series. There's a lot of Dadas around from various different eras of Obi-Wan. If he sees any sort of Obi-Wan figure around, that's Dada. That's what he knows it as right now.

Once Laurie understands he’s the son of two Star Wars actors, his mind is going to explode! Winstead joined Star Wars in 2022 as Rebel general Hera Syndulla after previously sharing the space with her husband on two former projects. Along with the couple meeting on Fargo, they also ended up both being characters in DC’s Birds of Prey . Winstead played Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress in the movie, and McGregor played the 2020 film’s villain, Roman Sionis, a.k.a. Black Mask.

Before becoming husband and wife, the couple were both previously married to other people. In 2017, McGregor separated from his wife of 22 years , Eve Mavrakis, and in that same year, Winstead’s marriage with filmmaker Riley Stearns ended after seven years as a married couple. Ah, the winding road to become a Star Wars couple!