Star Wars Or Scott Pilgrim? Mary Elizabeth Winstead Picks The More Passionate Fanbase

If you follow Edgar Wright on social media, you know that the Baby Driver director enjoys interacting with his fanbase, celebrating his actors, and ringing in anniversaries of his past works. Wright’s zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead, for example, turned 19 the other day, and the director posted a vintage shot of himself with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to commemorate the occasion. And in recent years, Wright has been doing a number of things to fan the communal flame of love for his Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, which continues to win over new audiences with its unique visual style and manic editing. SO when given the chance to speak with Ramona Flowers herself, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, ahead of her performance in the Disney+ series Ahsoka, I had to ask her which fanbase was more passionate.

Maybe it’s an unfair comparison. The Scott Pilgrim fans are relatively niche, and the movie rests somewhere in the middle of the pack in terms of box office success for Wright’s filmography (according to The Numbers ). Also, when Mary Elizabeth Winstead spoke to us, she had just stepped off the stage at Star Wars Celebration, where thousands of Star Wars faithful were cheering on the anticipated Ahsoka, in which she’ll play Star Wars Rebel hero Hera . So when asked which fanbase was more passionate, Winstead confessed:

I think I have to say Star Wars, because I’ve never quite felt anything like this, what I’m feeling today. Although, that’s not to disregard Scott Pilgrim fans in any way, because God, I love them. I love them. … We’re busy putting things together over there. It’s fun!

What Mary Elizabeth Winstead is referencing is the news that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is finding new life as an anime series on Netflix. And from what we have been told, the original cast from Edgar Wright’s movie will be returning to voice their characters , only this time in anime form. That includes Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Chris Evans as movie star Lucas Lee, Kieran Culkin as Wallace, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Anna Kendrick as Stacy Pilgrim, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. The cast was killer back in 2010, and should be perfect once again in animated form.

To prove just how close-knit this cast can be, they all gathered together on Zoom during the pandemic for an anniversary table read in 2020, which EW posted on YouTube . Watch that now: