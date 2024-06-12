Ahead Of Ahsoka Season 2, The Star Wars Show’s Composer Shared How Dave Filoni Has Already Started Preparing Him For The Next Episodes
It's never too early to prepare.
Following guest appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano finally got to take center stage last year in her own TV series streaming exclusively to people who have a Disney+ subscription. The Ahsoka Season 1 finale ended with plenty of cliffhangers, so fans of the show can take comfort knowing that Ahsoka Season 2 is officially happening. When it will arrive on the slate of upcoming Star Wars TV shows remains to be seen, but composer Kevin Kiner, who scored Ahsoka with his children Sean and Deana, told CinemaBlend that creator Dave Filoni has already started preparing him for the next episodes in a unique way.
During my conversation with Kiner, which included him talking about the “challenge” that comes with scoring for Grand Admiral Thrawn, he gave the below answer when I asked if he’d talked with Filoni about what’s coming in Ahsoka Season 2 so he can start building a musical foundation:
As he mentioned, Kevin Kiner has already scored for The Clone Wars, Rebels and The Bad Batch, among other Star Wars projects, but Ahsoka marked his first time composing music for a live-action project in the franchise. So he, Sean and Deana broke with tradition by compiling a playlist when they started working on Season 1 that they sent to Dave Filoni, and now he’s set to return the favor. Beyond that, what little information Kiner has learned from Filoni he can understandably can’t share yet, but he also hasn’t gotten a good grasp of what’s coming up because the man who serves as Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer has been cryptic even with him.
By the time Ahsoka Season 1 was over, the title character, Sabine Wren, Huyang, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati were all stranded on Peridea, Ezra Bridger reunited with Hera Syndulla and Chopper, and Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Great Mothers arrived on Dathomir. Aside from concept art being released of Ahsoka and Sabine Wren atop one of the statues that Baylan found in the finale, no plot details for Season 2 have been shared with the public yet. On the bright side, if you enjoyed the Kiners’ music in Season 1, there’s more of it on the way!
