As Ahsoka Airs On Disney+, Star Wars Fans Won’t Stop Showing Their Love For Rebels

The new Ahsoka series on Disney+ seems to be a pretty solid hit, but there’s one key thing that seems pretty clear. While you don’t need to be a fan of Star Wars: Rebels in order to love Ahsoka, it certainly helps. The new live-action Disney+ series follows the events of the four-season-long animated series, and those who loved the former show cannot stop gushing over how great it is to see the series come to life in live-action.

While Ahsoka does a decent enough job filling in the gaps for those who don’t know the old show, fans who know the back story of Sabine and Ezra and Thrawn have been thrilled from the first episode through the most recent one as the story that was left off with an uncertain ends picks up the next chapter. Even those fans with some nitpicks are still already happy with how characters have made the transition.

Even tho I don't love the way he looks, Thrawn in live action sounds and acts EXACTLY like in Rebels, I love that!!!#Ahsoka #Thrawn #GrandAdmiralThrawn pic.twitter.com/KYwVzKrnlZSeptember 20, 2023 See more

Ahsoka Tano's story itself dates back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the first animated Star Wars series that Dave Filoni produced alongside George Lucas. Rebels which takes place years later, followed up on those adventures, and now Ahsoka itself is picking up that story.

While the more recent Star Wars series and movies have made plenty of references to other parts of the galaxy, far, far away, the fact is that at this point nearly everybody except Tom Holland has seen the original Star Wars trilogy. The same can’t be said for the animated series. This means that many of Ahsoka’s references probably go by many viewers unnoticed, but those who understand the references really appreciate them.

I just watched Episode 1 of Ahsoka and oh my gosh!! All the throw backs to Rebels and the mentions of Clone Wars!!! The entire episode I was constantly like ‘oooh look, that’s from-’ and it was just so utterly fantastic!I love it sooo much already!September 24, 2023 See more

The good news is that if you’re one of the people who hasn’t seen Star Wars: Rebels then you have the option as it’s all on DIsney+. One certainly has to wonder if this isn’t one of the objectives of Ahsoka. Certainly,if you feel the need to watch, or re-watch Rebels in order to get caught up, you’ll be keeping your Disney+ subscription for a while to watch the whole story.

I don't know how Filoni did it... BUT EPISODE 6 OF #Ahsoka WAS EVEN BETTER THAN THE LAST ONE!!I have no words. Only one... Perfection! I love this show so much, us Rebels fans are thriving!!Thank you Star Wars!! All of you beautiful people working on this.#SabineWren 💚🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcUlipHBFtSeptember 20, 2023 See more

With Ahsoka coming to an end soon, Rebels fans can only hope the show will stick the landing and give things a satisfying conclusion. Of course that assumes that the story ends here. Considering that we know that Dave Filoni is helming something of his own cinematic universe it seems likely Rebels fans may get even more to love in the future.

Whether we get another season of Ahsoka or not it seems all but certain that the story being told here will continue in other Star Wars series, and that means that the adventures of these characters will likely continue. Rebels fans are therefore likely to find even more to go crazy over as the story continues.