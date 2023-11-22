Katee Sackhoff Has Heard The Mandalorian Rumors About Bo-Katan Replacing Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, And She Explains What’s Going On

The Mandalorian, one of the best original Disney+ shows to watch , has squarely focused on the adventures of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and his young (now-adopted) son, Grogu. For three seasons, avid viewers have followed their journey, which gradually peeled back the layers of the reserved Djarin. Some could argue that he’s become one of the most complex characters within Star Wars lore. However, rumors have been circulating as of late, which suggest that he could be replaced as the protagonist of the show by Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze. Now, Sackhoff herself is explaining what’s going on.

Katee Sackhoff is no stranger to dealing with rumors, as she’s had to contend with a few in relation to the franchises she’s been a part of. That’s especially been the case when it comes to her tenure in the Disney-owned science fiction saga. When the actress was asked about the hearsay regarding Din and Bo-Katan, she shot down the notion of becoming the show’s new lead actor. Sackhoff then gave her take on what causes assertions like that one and others to start making the rounds:

No. I think there's always going to be a lot of speculation in this fandom. You know, I think it's one of the reasons why people love this fandom so much. And they love this universe so much that a lot of times it allows just enough ambiguity for people to interpret things the way that they want to interpret them. And out of that there is the ability to have a lot of misinformation get out, or just, you know, wishful thinking.

Bo-Katan – who originally debuted in animated form in Star Wars: The Clone Wars – played a major role in The Mandalorian Season 3, which was a major title on the 2023 TV schedule . Kryze assisted in helping Djarin redeem himself in the eyes of his people, after he removed his helmet. She was also instrumental in uniting the various Mando factions to retake Mandalore. In the end, Din became a contractor for the New Republic and settled down with Grogu in Nevarro. Meanwhile, Bo-Katan (who was able to wield the Darksaber before its destruction) took her place as the leader of her people. Katee Sackhoff went on to tell The Direct that she recognizes there was a lot of emphasis placed on her character in the latest episodes but also shared a clear statement about who the series’ central protagonist is:

And I think in this situation, I think that the story of the Mandalorians and the story of Bo-Katan needed to be told, I don't believe in any way that it was taking away from Din [Djarin's] story, nor was that ever the intention. And you know, Pedro and I aren't in charge of who gets to lead the show. [Laughs] This is Din Djarin's show, it will always be Din Djarin's show.

I suppose one can understand why some fans would get the impression that the show was planning to shift to a different character’s perspective, especially given how the season ended for Mando. But by the sounds of it, Pedro Pascal’s relatively quiet and incredibly deadly hero will remain the focus of the show. The idea of Bo-Katan becoming the lead isn’t bad, though. Even Pascal himself told Variety that he wouldn’t mind seeing the Mandalore ruler “[taking] center stage.”

As of this writing, little has been said about The Mandalorian Season 4 , though series creator and EP Jon Favreau confirmed that scripts had been written. So there’s currently no telling if Disney+ subscribers can even expect to see Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan back in the fray. The character’s position within the show and her popularity amongst fans are enough to make me think that Favreau has more plans for her. Yet should she return, it’s probably wise to expect that she’ll continue to be a supporting player (or a co-lead) to Pedro Pascal’s Djarin.