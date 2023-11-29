Star Wars Fans Have Shipped The Mandalorian And Bo-Katan, Now Katee Sackhoff Clarifies Romantic Prospects Between The Two

You’d be hard-pressed to find a fanbase revolving around a movie or TV show that doesn’t have shipping, i.e. when fans envision certain characters being romantically paired together. Earlier this year, as The Mandalorian Season 3 was airing to Disney+ subscribers, shipping the title protagonist, a.k.a. Din Djarin, and Bo-Katan Kryze was all the rage, but is it actually possible we’ll see these two become more than allies in battle, be it in The Mandalorian Season 4 or a different upcoming Star Wars project? Well, Katee Sackoff, Bo-Katan’s actress, has clarified the romantic prospects between the two.

In addition to Sackhoff debunking the rumors that Bo-Katan will take over as The Mandalorian’s lead character, she also carved out some time during her interview with The Direct that nothing romantic is happening between her character and Din Djarin, whom Pedro Pascal voice and occasionally plays on-camera, but is primarily portrayed on set by Brendan Wayne (who’s John Wayne’s grandson) and Lateef Crowder. The actress name dropped the former while setting things straight, saying the following when asked if there was any discussion about the characters getting together romantically:

No, I think that there's probably just as much speculation in the shipping of The Armor and Bo-Katan. I think that anytime you put a woman and a man on screen together, it's bound to happen. I think that that's just one of those things, that speculation that people enjoy. But no, nothing more than just joking around between myself and Brendan Wayne at work, so no.

She’s not wrong about there being shipping between Bo-Katan Kryze and The Armorer too, but that’s a conversation for another time. In this instance, those of you reading who’ve thought there are sparks between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin, or at least hope there will be in the future, you’ll want to pump the brakes on that. Beyond Katee Sackhoff just joking around with Brendan Wayne during filming, there’s no romance in the air between these Mandalorians, and assuming The Mandalorian Season 4 happens, that’s not something we should expect to see. They’ll remain comrades and nothing more.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiered on March 1 and wrapped its eight-episode run on April 19. Although Lucasfilm and Disney haven’t officially announced Season 4 is on the way, Jon Favreau said in February 2023 that all of the next season is written, and it will tie into Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew. Factor in how popular The Mandalorian continues to be, and it’s hard to imagine Season 4 not being greenlit. And while Katee Sackhoff reprising Bo-Katan isn’t quite as sure a thing, considering she’s now organizing the surviving Mandalorians in repopulating Mandalore, it seems logical to assume she’ll be back as well, if not necessarily in as prominent a role compared to in Season 3.

The good news is there’s plenty of other Star Wars content to enjoy on Disney+ while we wait for word on The Mandalorian Season 4. Ahsoka wrapped up its season in early October, shows like Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte are expected to debut in 2024, and, of course, you can always view the Star Wars movies in order on the Mouse House’s streaming platform.