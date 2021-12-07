Could Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Movie Still Happen? Here’s The Latest

Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. While the property continues to expand thanks to shows on Disney+, the big screen future is a bit more ambiguous-- especially after Rogue Squadron was put on hold . But could Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars flick still happen? Here’s the latest.

Following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm shifted its focus away from movie projects and onto shows for Disney+. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was expected to be the first movie installment since the Skywalker Saga ended , which is why fans were disappointed when the project was delayed over creative differences. But there may be some hope for the movie, as a recent report indicated that she’s still attached to the project.

This latest update comes to us from Deadline , where it was confirmed that Patty Jenkins dropped out of directing a Cleopatra movie for Gal Gadot. While this may be disappointing news, there’s a silver lining for Star Wars fans out there. Because according to the report, she departed so she could remain focused on both Wonder Woman 3 and Rogue Squadron.

While the timeline on Rogue Squadron’s production is completely up in the air, Star Wars fans will likely be excited to learn that the project isn’t dead in the water. If Patty Jenkins is still invested in making the flick into a reality, then perhaps we could see the project coming together after all. We’ll have to keep our fingers and lightsabers crossed.

Considering how much Star Wars content has been released since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, news of Rogue Squadron still being a possibility is sure to excite the generations of fans out there. The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters back in 2019, so it’s already been two years since the space opera has occupied theaters. So if/when Jenkins’ movie actually arrives, smart money says the fandom will be eager to dive back into George Lucas’ beloved property.

Of course, Rogue Squadron isn’t the only possible Star Wars movie that’s in the works by Lucasfilm. Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is also expected to bring his own flick to the galaxy far, far away. What that story will be about remains a mystery for the time being, but the Oscar winning filmmaker’s involvement has thrilled moviegoers.

Since the nine-film Skywalker Saga has been wrapped up with a bow, it should be fascinating to see which stories come from Star Wars in the future. Filmmakers like Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi should be able to have some freedom story-wise, as it won’t have to be connected to the main narrative. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes to the big screen, and if any beloved characters are included in future installments.