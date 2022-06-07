Exciting Star Wars Rumor Bodes Well For Obi-Wan Kenobi's Future On Disney+, But He's Not The Only One

Because the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on May 27, and the third episode followed less than a week later, Disney+ subscribers are already halfway through the Star Wars series. Officially speaking, Obi-Wan Kenobi has seemingly been presented as a one-and-done affair, meaning once these remaining three episodes come out, that’ll be the end of this particular chapter in a galaxy far, far away. However, an exciting rumor has surfaced that bodes well for Obi-Wan Kenobi’s future on Disney+, and that also means good news for a new Star Wars character.

As a result of Obi-Wan Kenobi breaking records for Disney+, Making Star Wars has heard that we’ll be seeing more of Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master on the Mouse House’s streaming platform. What’s unclear, though, is if this next batch of episodes will be billed as Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 or something else. In either case, this decision has also resulted in Moses Ingram’s Reva, a.k.a. the Inquisitor known as Third Sister, scoring a second lease on life.

According to this report, originally the plan was for Reva to be killed by Darth Vader at the end of this initial batch of Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes, but her fate has subsequently been changed. If this information is indeed accurate, Reva will now survive and return for the next Obi-Wan Kenobi-starring story on Disney+, although it’s unclear if any footage was reshot to account for this change in narrative direction. While Making Star Wars shared some vague details about where Reva’s story is going in the latter half of Obi-Wan Kenobi, I won’t spoil those here. Just know that aside from Reva’s demise as Vader’s hands being scrapped, nothing else about Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1’s ending (to informally call it) is expected to be altered.

Taking place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the title protagonist being called away from Tatooine to rescue Princess Leia Organa from the Empire’s clutches, with Reva arranging for the young girl to be kidnapped in an effort to draw Obi-Wan out. It didn’t take long for Darth Vader (physically portrayed by Hayden Christensen and voiced by James Earl Jones) to join the hunt for his old master, leading to the lightsaber duel in the final minutes of “Part III” that concluded with the Sith Lord setting Obi-Wan on fire. It was only thanks to the intervention of Indira Varma’s Tala that Obi-Wan wasn’t cooked to a crisp like Anakin Skywalker was back on Mustafar, but it’s a good bet this won’t be the last time these two cross paths until A New Hope.

While Moses Ingram has unfortunately dealt with racist backlash for her role in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva certainly hasn’t had any problem standing out in the story, as she’s made it her #1 priority to apprehend Ewan McGregor’s character, no matter the cost. However she ends up earning Darth Vader’s ire in this back half of Obi-Wan Kenobi, if that does indeed happen, at least fans of Reva now have a glimmer of hope of seeing her story continue. In fact, along with whatever form the next batch of Obi-Wan Kenobi-led adventures ends up taking, don’t be surprised if we also see Reva pop up in Star Wars books or comic book series in the coming years.

