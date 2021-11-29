Mark Hamill Reveals That Another Star Wars Icon Influenced His Entrance In The Force Awakens

As far as movie franchises go, there are few quite as iconic as Star Wars. Every frame of the galaxy far, far away has been dissected by the fandom, and that was certainly the case when The Force Awakens hit theaters back in 2015. Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill recently revealed that another Star Wars icon influenced his entrance during Episode VII.

J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens kickstarted the franchise back up in 2015, featuring both newcomers and legacy characters. But Luke Skywalker was noticeably absent until the very final moments , where Rey arrived on Ach-To with Anakin’s lightsaber. Mark Hamill recently opened up about that infamous sequence, saying:

Nobody told me how to do it specifically. I just wanted to maximize the moment & heighten the inherent drama of the reveal. I was, however, clearly influenced by Alec's first appearance in the original film.

Well, that’s pretty awesome. With Mark Hamill returning to the role of Luke Skywalker decades after George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy, it was no doubt a strange experience. So the beloved actor channeled another icon from the franchise: original Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Alec Guinness. Talk about a smart move.

Mark Hamill’s comments from his personal Twitter account. The Star Wars icon is super active on social media, often communicating directly with fans who tweet at him. This latest comment about his brief Force Awakens scene is no exception, although it turns out that he was channeling a beloved figure from the space opera: Alec Guinness.

Alec Guinness debuted as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope, reprising his role a few times throughout the original trilogy. He’d eventually pass away in 2000, shortly after Ewan McGregor took over the role for the prequels. His performance is legendary, so it’s awesome to see how the late actor still managed to influence Mark Hamill decades later.

Ending The Force Awakens with a non-verbal Luke Skywalker was definitely a bold choice for J.J. Abrams, and helped to increase anticipation ahead of the release of The Last Jedi. Rian Johnson’s subversive sequel threw a ton of twists Luke’s way, with it opening by Mark Hamill throwing Anakin’s lightsaber over his shoulder. Smart money says that wouldn’t have been an Alec Guinness move.

The character Obi-Wan Kenobi is about to be greatly expanded thanks to the upcoming show on Disney+ starring Ewan McGregor. We’ll follow the exiled Jedi in the time between the prequels and A New Hope, as he spends his days isolated on Tatooine. Fans are also delighted to learn that Hayden Christensen will also be back as Anakin Skywalker- marking the first time either of those actors have reprised their roles.