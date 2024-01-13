It’s Cool That Natalie Portman Met Mark Hamill At The Golden Globes, But I Really Love That Lily Gladstone And Harrison Ford Geeked Out Over Star Wars At The Show

It pretty much goes without saying that the Star Wars movies are deeply embedded within the framework of popular culture at this point in time. George Lucas’ beloved science fiction franchise not only links fans but also the various actors who’ve played roles in the galaxy far, far away over the years. That’s why so many were hyped when Padmé Amidala actress Natalie Portman finally met Mark Hamill, who plays her on-screen son – Luke Skywalker. Like so many, I think it’s really cool that the meetup finally happened at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, but what I'm really loving is that Harrison Ford and Lily Gladstone got to geek out over the franchise that same night.

Natalie Portman Spoke Out About Finally Crossing Paths With Mark Hamill

The meeting between Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill feels like it’s been in the making for some time now. Portman mentioned as early as 2018 that she’d like the opportunity to meet her Star Wars son . It was ultimately Hamill who confirmed his run-in with Portman by sharing a photo to social media. The Oscar winner subsequently spoke about the experience during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (which was shared on YouTube ). Based on her comments, Portman was absolutely delighted to meet the man who portrayed her character’s child in the Original and Sequel trilogies:

He called me his mother, and I was like, ‘Ah!’ It was the coolest thing. … It was the first time we had ever met. I’d met Carrie Fisher before, luckily, she was such an icon of mine. And then this was my first time meeting Mark.

As a fan, I can’t help but smile over the fact that Natalie Portman was finally able to meet her fellow Star Wars alum. It’s also wonderful to hear that she was able to meet Carrie Fisher before her passing in 2016. Moments like these are truly special, and one gets the impression that Portman truly relishes them. That also seems to ring true when it comes to Lily Gladstone and her own experience at the Golden Globes this year.

Lily Gladstone’s Encounter With Harrison Ford Sounds Downright Fun

On the same night that the actors who portrayed Amidala and Skywalker, Lily Gladstone got to meet one of their heroes. The Killers of the Flower Moon star revealed on The Tonight Show (as shared on YouTube ) that she had several interactions with Han Solo actor Harrison Ford throughout the Globes. They were sitting in proximity to each other and struck up a conversation as she explained. Gladstone, who was inspired to get into acting due to her desire to be an Ewok, revealed that to Ford, who apparently provided an A+ response:

This whole acting journey or aspiration of mine started because I loved the Ewoks so much. So I got to tell him the whole reason [I got into show business]. … I told him that Return of the Jedi was the reason that I wanted to act, and he said, ‘Me too!’

Harrison Ford also chatted with fellow legend Kevin Costner that night but, based on this story, I can’t see how that would top his conversation with Lily Gladstone. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t just a little envious of the fact that the Certain Women star was able to have that moment with him. Gladstone also explained how Ford totally channeled Han Solo while lending her a helping hand during the evening:

He was the best. He was the one that really was like when I needed to go to the bathroom, he got up all Han Solo style and ran to the camera guy [and said,] ‘Where’s the bathroom?! What’s the order?! When is she up?!

You have to love a true gentleman! All in all, it sounds like the Star Wars family and fandom were well represented during the award show. But I’m particularly happy for Lily Gladstone, who was also one of the 2024 Golden Globe winners . If she hasn’t already, here’s hoping she gets to meet Natalie Portman, Mark Hamill and more franchise alums.