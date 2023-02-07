Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Opens Up About Feeling Imposter Syndrome While Filming The Sequel Films

There are few movie franchises quite as beloved as Star Wars. Generations of moviegoers grew up with the galaxy far, far away, so it has a special place in the hearts of many. While getting a role in the space opera is a dream job for actors, it also comes with a certain amount of pressure. Newlywed Daisy Ridley knows this all too well, as she became a household name while playing Rey in three different movies. And Ridley recently opened up about feeling imposter syndrome while filming the sequel films.

Daisy Ridley’s Rey was the protagonist of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, which wrapped up the nine-film Skywalker Saga as we know it. She had tons of emotional and physical work to do during that time, in addition to long press tours promoting the films. And while her performances have been widely acclaimed it turns out that she struggled with feeling like an imposter, especially while working on The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Ridley recently shared her experience with THR , saying:

On the third film I was very present. On the first two, I was like, ‘Oh my God, they’ve chosen the wrong person. Oh my God, I’m gonna screw it all up. Oh my God, oh my God.’ And then by the third one, I had little time to pause. I still had moments of feeling like, ‘Oh my God, am I terrible?’

There you have it. Considering just how dropped in her performances seem throughout all three Star Wars movies, it might be surprising to hear that Daisy Ridley struggled in this way throughout the first two installments. But she did ultimately overcome, and was able to feel much more present while working on J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker.

Since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters back in 2019, Daisy Ridley has presumably had the time to reflect on her time playing the new hope of the Jedi. She’s been keeping busy with much smaller projects , which likely is refreshing after her years of Star Wars related fame. Although some fans are hoping she’ll return to her role someday.

Later in that same interview, Daisy Ridley shared more about why she felt so different when working on The Rise of Skywalker compared to her previous two Star Wars flicks. It seems like it’s largely about having the same cast and crew working on the trilogy, and therefore feeling like she was in a safe space. In Ridley’s words:

But I also knew that I worked really hard and that I was in a very safe environment with a lot of people that I already knew. So I felt very comfortable, and I really made an effort to be present every day. And it was my favorite filming experience for that reason because I was really taking in everything, and none of the joy and excitement had gone. So I felt like I could breathe a little easier. I mean, I loved all of them, but it was nice to really be in my body for that last filming experience.

As previously mentioned, there are already fans hoping to see sequel actors like Daisy Ridley and her co-stars John Boyega and Oscar Isaac return to their signature roles in the Star Wars universe. This is partly because there have been no Star Wars movies in theaters since the Skywalker Saga ended. And while a few projects have been announced, it’s unclear exactly when this might change.

With Star Wars expanding on both the big screen (eventually) and via shows in Disney+, it feels like just about anything is possible. So if the right project comes around, perhaps it’ll inspire the likes of Daisy Ridley and company to return to the galaxy far, far away. Fingers (and lightsabers) crossed.