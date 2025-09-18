Ryan Reynolds Had A Funny 3-Word Response After Shawn Levy Dropped The First Look At The New Star Wars Movie
Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with his director friend, Shawn Levy.
When Disney acquired Lucasfilm, it did so with plans for a massive expansion to the Star Wars universe on the big screen. While the first batch of films was almost all successful, the franchise hit a snag following the sequel trilogy, which saw multiple potential Star Wars films get announced before quietly disappearing. This makes the recent news that Star Wars: Starfighter is actually filming a pretty big deal.
The upcoming Star Wars movie stars Ryan Gosling and is being directed by Shawn Levy. Being a frequent collaborator with Ryan Reynolds, it’s not exactly a shock that the actor made a point to comment on Levy’s Instagram post that revealed the movie was currently filming in the Mediterranean Sea. However, Reynolds suggested his friend may have been fibbing on the location, as he jokes that the movie is filming on a far less impressive body of water. Reynolds commented…
To be fair, there are no landmarks of any kind in the picture, which just shows Ryan Gosling and co-star Flynn Gray on a platform in some water. It could be Lake Ontario. It could also be a water tank on the Walt Disney Studio lot, or a completely digital creation, and it’s not like you’d be able to tell.
Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds have been a Hollywood power couple of late, with Levy having directed the star in The Adam Project, Free Guy, and Deadpool & Wolverine, the latter film, and its incredible success was likely the reason that Levy has found himself directing a Star Wars movie, something many people have signed on to do, without ever making it to the point where filming commenced.
The two have worked together so often that it’s a bit of a surprise that it’s Ryan Gosling, and not Ryan Reynolds, starring in the new Star Wars: Starfighter movie. Reynolds, for his part, doesn’t appear to want to become part of Star Wars, though he has apparently talked to Shawn Levy about the movie. That said, he apparently did pitch an idea for an R-rated Star Wars film, one that he would write and produce but wouldn’t star in.
If we can’t ever get Ryan Reynolds in a Star Wars movie, then I will take him making sardonic comments about his friend’s adventures in the galaxy instead. I hope this is the first of many Star Wars: Starfighter images that Shawn Levy shares and the first of many jokes from Ryan Reynolds about them.
Wherever Star Wars: Starfighter is filming, whether it’s Lake Ontario or the Mediterranean Sea, the most impressive thing may be that it’s filming on location at all. Considering that so much of modern Star Wars is filmed in a studio using The Volume, a digital backdrop that can recreate essentially any landscape, it’s nice to know that location shooting is still an option.
