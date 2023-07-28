Star Wars Rumor Claims Ahsoka Is Taking A Big Page From The Empire Strikes Back's Playbook

Warning! The following is a rumor that might reveal the ending of the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka. Read at your own risk!

Ahsoka is the next Star Wars series fans will be streaming with their Disney+ subscription, and there's a good deal of hype surrounding it. That's in part thanks to the epic trailer featuring non-stop Jedi action and its connection to the acclaimed animated series Rebels. Now, we have another reason to be excited, as a rumor states that the upcoming show will take a page out of The Empire Strikes Back in a way that is a big downer.

The good news is that Han Solo will not end this show in carbonite... at least to the best of our knowledge. The bad news is that the ending is allegedly just as dire, as Bespin Bulletin reports that Ahsoka will end on a low note for the heroes and bring another iconic big bad back to the Star Wars universe after being away for years.

Ahsoka Will Race Against Thrawn's People To Find Him And Ezra

The alleged overall story of Ahsoka is that the title character, Sabine Wren, and others will race against Thrawn's subordinate Morgan Elsbeth to the alleged location where the Grand Admiral, Ezra Bridger, and a bunch of other stormtroopers reside. Ahsoka and Elsbeth will ultimately find everyone they need, but the real challenge after that has only just begun.

As we learned in The Mandalorian Season 3, it is part of the Empire's full intention to await the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and restore glory to the Empire. Well, despite the best efforts of Ahsoka, Ezra, and everyone else along for the ride, the heroes will fail to prevent the return of Thrawn. The series reportedly ends with Thrawn making his big return to the main sector of the Star Wars galaxy, which sets the stage for something bigger.

Ahsoka Will Allegedly Set The Stage For An Eventual Crossover Movie

Dave Filoni has been was tapped to make a Star Wars movie, and according to this rumor, Ahsoka will be the series that gets the story it'll tell rolling. Thrawn's grand return to the galaxy he was unwillingly taken from years ago will apparently lead to a massive conflict that will ultimately combine the characters of the Disney+ shows for an epic movie.

With that being said, Thrawn's return to the galaxy may not directly bump into the Filoni movie, based on what's said. For example, we don't know if Ahsoka and the heroes will make the return trip from the location to which they venture in Season 1, so there could be a season of them making their way back as well as a season of The Mandalorian where the title character experiences a new world with Thrawn back in command.

The bad news is that Ahsoka Season 1 will allegedly have a downer ending, but there is some good news. Obviously, Thrawn wasn't mentioned at all during the sequel trilogy, so one has to surmise that he isn't a factor in big picture things by the time the First Order comes around. I would have to assume that Ahsoka and the rest of the good guys will ultimately win out here, though maybe there's some other outcome by which we'll be surprised . Assuming, of course, this is all real information and not some fan fiction. I guess we'll find out when the series arrives.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 23. There's still plenty of time to binge Rebels on the streamer to fully prepare for the big premiere, or just keep with CinemaBlend as we'll likely touch on the meaningful connections between the two shows as the season airs.