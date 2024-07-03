Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Reveals Petty Reason Why He Wants To Return To The Mandalorian

Temuera Morrison has been part of the Star Wars franchise going back to Episode II: Attack of the Clones in 2002 as Jango Fett, but really stepped into the spotlight in late 2021 as the star of his own Boba Fett-centric solo series for Disney+ subscribers. That is, it was billed as a Boba Fett-centric series, with Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand at his right hand. Instead, Din Djarin and Grogu from The Mandalorian got a lot of screentime, and now Morrison has opened up about why he wants to return to one of the best Disney+ TV shows.

The first four episodes of The Book of Boba Fett were indeed centered on Boba and Fennec Shand, but the fifth was called "Return of the Mandalorian" and really felt more like an episode of The Mandalorian than anything else. Mando and Grogu would then have important roles throughout the rest of the series. There were some great scenes that rank on our picks for fantastic moments from the Disney+ series, but they weren't quite about Boba Fett. Morrison appeared at the MCM London Comic Con (via Yahoo) and shared why he'd want to return to the other show:

I would actually like my character to visit The Mandalorian, the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious ass as well. The way he did and came into my show, and stole an episode of my show — so I'd like to do the same thing.

Even as somebody who started to enjoy The Book of Boba Fett more after the Mando episode, I can 100% see Temuera Morrison's point about the character stealing an episode of his show. Another episode seemed just like it was paying off on Luke Skywalker volunteering to train Grogu and even setting up the Ahsoka series with another appearance from Rosario Dawson.

And there's no reason why it can't happen, in theory. The Mandalorian & Grogu movie starts production this year and seems likely to have strong ties to Star Wars' Disney+ TV shows, and The Mandalorian Season 4 is presumably still happening, with Jon Favreau confirming last year that the scripts were already written. Boba Fett was alive at the end of his series, which wrapped after its seventh episode back in 2022. There has been no word since about whether there could be a second season.

A lot has changed in the franchise since early 2022, since The Book of Boba Fett was only the second live-action Star Wars show after The Mandalorian. In the following months and years, Disney+ premiered Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte, with Skeleton Crew expected before the end of the year. Andor and Ahsoka at least are already guaranteed second seasons; now that Star Wars has branched out, could there be an audience ready for more of The Book of Boba Fett?

For now, you can find plenty of Temuera Morrison streaming on Disney+ beyond just The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. He can be found as Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and made a cameo as a veteran clone trooper early in Obi-Wan Kenobi. For more of what to expect on the way in the galaxy far, far away, check out our breakdown of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.