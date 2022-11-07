Star Wars' The Acolyte TV Show Has Added A Matrix Star To Its Cast

As the action-packed and politically astute Andor barrels towards the end of its first season, some Star Wars fans are probably already thinking about the shows that are next on the slate. One of the productions that Lucasfilm has on the docket is The Acolyte , a series created by Russian Doll ’s Leslye Headland . Details on the project have steadily been dropped over the past few months and, now, the studio has provided an official update on the upcoming small-screen venture and in the process, revealed that a Matrix star has been added to the cast.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm announced that The Acolyte has officially commenced production in the U.K, with Leslye Headland directing the pilot. The release also confirmed the show’s principal stars, a number of which were already reported to be involved. However, one person who’s now been revealed to be joining the galaxy far, far away is none other than Carrie-Anne Moss. To no one’s surprise, her exact role was not revealed, though the mere idea of her joining the proceedings is enough to get one excited.

Carrie-Anne Moss’ reputation definitely precedes her, as the veteran actress has starred in a variety of notable films like Momento, Snow Cake and Disturbia. Of course, audiences probably know her best for her role as Trinity in the Matrix series. Moss has also done plenty of TV work as well, with her most notable role arguably being that of high-powered lawyer Jeri Hogarth in Jessica Jones and Marvel’s other Netflix shows. The star is a strong addition to the Star Wars show, as she possesses some firm acting chops. She also brings a level of physicality, as she (and Keanu Reeves) did some insane stunts for the Wachowskis’ movies.

In joining the series, The Independent Spirit Award winner stands among a roster of talented stars. Amandla Stenberg leads The Acolyte and marked her casting with a perfect (and geeky) message. The show also stars Squid Game’s Emmy Award-winning leading man Lee Jung-jae, The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto, Logan breakout Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith of Queen & Slim, Inventing Anna’s Rebecca Henderson, Russian Doll alum Charlie Bartlett and Dean-Charles Chapman from the critically acclaimed 1917. So yeah, this is quite the lineup.

The Acolyte is set to be a significant departure from the Star Wars fare that audiences have seen on both the big and small screens as of late. The show takes place during the High Republic era , which began centuries before the events of the Skywalker Saga. The drama series will specifically focus on the last days of the time period, during which a former Jedi padawan teams up with her former master to investigate several crimes. And in the process, the two encounter dark forces unlike any they could’ve imagined. One would assume that Amandla Stenberg is playing the padawan, and I’m personally hoping that Carrie-Anne Moss portrays her master.

This will be Leslye Headland’s first venture into the mega franchise, and she’s looking to take a fresh approach to the material. In a previous interview, she revealed that one of the writers on staff has never seen the Star Wars movies . This may be surprising, but Headland felt it was important to have a variety of voices in the writers’ room who varied in terms of their knowledge of the lore.

The show is definitely shaping up to be one of the most intriguing entries in this IP’s history, and I’m excited to see what’s to come. The fact that accomplished stars like Carrie-Anne Moss are a part of it only adds further credibility to the production. You’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for updates regarding what Moss, Leslye Headland and co. have in store.