Adam Brody's Dreamy Nobody Wants This Performance Is Giving Me Gilmore Girls-Related FOMO

The streaming wars have been raging on for years now, and Netflix is constantly releasing new movie and TV content. Those with a Netflix subscription were recently treated to the new romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This, which stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. And Brody's dreamy performance as a hot Rabbi is giving me some serious Gilmore Girls-related FOMO. Let's break it all down.

Nobody Wants This has a killer rotten tomatoes score, and it's wildly popular on Netflix at the moment. The internet has also been thirsting over Adam Brody, who is endlessly charismatic and dreamy as Noah Roklov. And seeing just how much of a heartthrob he is makes me bummed that his tenure as Dave Rygalski on Gilmore Girls was so short.

Brody's starpower was still growing when he guest starred in Gilmore Girls for nine episodes as Lane's love interest/ bandmate Dave. Unfortunately, he was written off after Season 3, presumably so the actor could star in The O.C.. While his replacement in the band became another beloved character, some fans maintain that Dave and Lane should have bene end game... myself included.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Of course, Gilmore Girls fans know how things ultimately turned out for Rory's best friend Lane. After Dave left the band Hep Alien continued on for the entirety of Gilmore Girls run, including the limited series sequel that hit Netflix a few years ago. A Year In The Life solved some of the show's mysteries, but Dave was unfortunately never seen again.

Lane ended up having a romantic connection with Zack, with the pair eventually marrying and having twins. Still, some fans think that Dave was the right person to end up with Keiko Agena's fan favorite character. And seeing Adam Brody go into full-on heartthrob mode for Nobody Wants This, I feel robbed for both myself as a Gilmore Girls fan, as well as robbed on behalf of Lane Kim. After all, Zack was never really the dreamy type.

Reception for Nobody Wants This has been mixed, with some Netflix subscribers taking umbrage with its overall direction and narrative. Additionally, there's been some backlash to the portrayal of Jewish characters, which some have found to be stereotypical. Still, smart money says plenty of folks are binge-watching the new Netflix show, including Gilmore Girls fans. After all, both of Amy Sherman-Palladino's shows are available to stream on the vrery same application.

I have to wonder if other Gilmore Girls fans are going to have the same FOMO about Dave and Lane upon binge-watching Nobody Wants This. Despite his short run on the beloved series, he definitely made an impact. And there's going to be a new generation of fans swooning over Adam Brody.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nobody Wants This is streaming in its entirety on Netflix. Check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.