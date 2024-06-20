Gilmore Girls’ Keiko Agena Explains Complicated Feelings About Playing Lane Kim
Lane is a fan favorite Gilmore Girls character, but Keiko Agena revealed her true feelings about playing Rory's bestie.
Some TV shows have lives long after their run on TV, with fans re-watching and quoting episodes for years to come. Gilmore Girls is definitely in that category, and its ongoing popularity is so strong that it got a reboot A Year In The Life (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription). The cast of the comedy series are iconic in their own right, although actress Keiko Agena recently explained her complicated feelings about playing Lane Kim.
While Gilmore Girls fan debate which of Rory's boyfriends was the best or the times Lorelai was the worst, they universally agree about the love for Lane. Keiko Agena recently appeared on the podcast Dear Felicity, where she spoke about the discrepancy between the fan perception of her character, and her actual experience filming the series. As he put it:
Clearly the 13 Reasons Why actress has heard from plenty of young Asian people since wrapping her time in Star's Hollow as Lane Kim. Indeed, Lane's heritage was a main part of her plot throughout the series, often clashing with Mrs. Kim's conservative values. Although in reality, Agena was quite different from her fictional counterpart.
While Lane was in High School when she was first introduced in Gilmore Girls, in reality Agena was pretty grown up. She was 27 years old when filming began, playing opposite Alexis Bledel's Rory, who was 19 at the time. Despite this age gap, the two had incredible chemistry. Later in that same podcast appearance, Keiko Agena got honest about how she felt filming the beloved series by Amy Sherman-Palladino, saying:
Points were made. The TV and film industry can be a brutal one, even for actors who have successfully landed a major gig like Gilmore Girls. Keiko Agena says she was in "survival mode", and perhaps the discrepancy between her age and Lane's was part of this stress. And she seems to appreciate how much the fans love her character, as she put it:
In the end, Agena would reprise her role as Lane Kim in the follow-up Gilmore Girls series. What's more, A Year In The Life ended a long-running mystery: the identity of Lane's father Mr. Kim. Clearly Agena has put the time to reconcile her feelings about originally filming the series, as well as its ongoing legacy.
Both Gilmore Girls shows are streaming now on Netflix. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.