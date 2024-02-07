After Andre Braugher's Death, A Breaking Bad Alum Is Taking Over His Role In Shonda Rhimes' Netflix Show

The world lost a number of incredible actors in 2023 , from the witty Matthew Perry to the lovely Suzanne Somers. Andre Braugher also sadly passed away at the age of 61 due to lung cancer. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum was greatly mourned in Hollywood, with many praising not just his abilities as an actor but also his character as a person. The actor was still working up until his death, as he had joined the cast of the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix drama The Residence. Due to the unfortunate turn of events, Braugher’s role has been recast, and Breaking Bad alum Giancarlo Esposito is stepping in.

A political drama, The Residence tells a fictional account of a murder scandal that takes place at the White House and its impact on the location’s various personnel. Giancarlo Esposito is set to succeed Andre Braugher in the role of A.B. Wynter – the chief usher at the WH. Per Deadline , scenes will be reshot with Esposito playing the role This casting serves as a full-circle moment of sorts, given the history that exists between the two actors. Esposito actually replaced Braugher on Homicide: Life On the Street after Braugher exited the NBC show ahead of its final season. Both later appeared together in the follow-up TV movie that aired after the series' run.

The Mandalorian actor – who’s been in the business for years now – has been highly sought after as of late. Aside from appearing on the aforementioned Star Wars show for the past few years, he also finished up his stint as Gus Fring on Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul in 2022. Additionally, he has played the villainous role of Stan Edgar on Prime Video’s The Boys and has several upcoming movies on the docket, including The Electric State and MaXXXine. His first true TV follow-up to BCS , AMC’s Parish, is also on the way and apparently won’t be impacted by his involvement in this Netflix series. The TMNT: Mutant Mayhem star spoke out about replacing his late friend and co-star, and his sentiments were sweet:

I couldn’t be prouder and more honored to be stepping into Shondaland’s The Residence for someone that I loved and respected and cherished in Andre Braugher. To be afforded the opportunity to create in his honor with this incredible team extends the depth and breadth of his legacy through all of us who loved him so dearly.

Giancarlo Esposito is certainly a formidable actor in his own right, but you can’t help but respect the praise that he has for his colleague. Andre Braugher was indeed a force, as many who’ve been fortunate enough to watch his work can tell you. It was sweet to see so many pay tribute to him after his passing. A number of sweet anecdotes came from a Brooklyn Nine-Nine ’s writer and the cast. Among the latter, Terry Crews shared a particularly love tribute, in which he got candid about how much it hurts to lose Braugher , who he viewed as a mentor. On a separate occasion, Crews also fondly remembered their “iconic” dance scene from Season 7.

As for The Residence, the series includes a star-studded cast. Joining the Godfather of Harlem star is Uzo Aduba, who’s playing the lead role, as well as Senator Al Franken, Andrew Friedman, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jane Curtin, Randall Park and Julian McMahon. Following the end of the Hollywood strikes, filming was set to resume on January 2, though that was moved following the Hack alum’s passing.

It’s been said before, but the late actor is surely going to be missed by his fans and fellow actors alike. It’s really sweet that a friend of his will be picking up the baton for him on this upcoming show, and I have no doubt that Giancarlo Esposito will knock it out of the park.