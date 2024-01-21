‘That Was Iconic’: B-99’s Terry Crews Reflects On His Favorite Scene With Late Co-Star Andre Braugher, And It’s So Perfect

Brooklyn Nine-Nine gave us some amazing television over its eight seasons on air — the heists, the Backstreet Boys cold open , Adrian Pimento! When looking back at all of the best B-99 episodes , it seems impossible to narrow down all the humor and hijinks to just one favorite moment, but Terry Crews knows what his is. The actor recalled his “iconic” dance scene with Andre Braugher, who died in December at age 61 , and I have to admit the choice is perfect.

In the Season 7 episode “Lights Out,” Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) teaches Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) a dance to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” to keep him from freaking out when they get stuck in an elevator. After promising to never speak of the situation again, they end up pulling out the dance as a way to distract Amy (Melissa Fumero) during labor. Crews named that as his favorite scene with Braugher, recalling how game the late actor was. He told TV Insider :

When me and Andre had a choreographed dance performance together… His willingness – because dance is my thing, you know what I mean? I know I can get out there and go crazy. And when you saw him and I doing this choreographed dance in the precinct, it kinda blew up. It’s still blowing up all over the internet. There’s memes. All you gotta do is type both our names in and say ‘dancing,’ and the memes will come up. And they will rush through your phone or through your computer.

It truly was a classic TV moment, and Terry Crews must have known they were creating something special, because he soaked in the experience. He continued:

That was iconic to me. It was one of things that I said, ‘I’m doing this, with him.’ The crew couldn’t believe what they were watching. It was one of those moments when you’re like, ‘Who gets this?’ That was one of my favorite moments of all time.

That’s a lovely memory to have, especially since Andre Braugher has since passed away. The Juilliard-trained actor — who performed in many Shakespearean productions on stage, won two Primetime Emmys and was known for a multitude of roles in movies and on TV — died of lung cancer on December 11, 2023. Terry Crews and others in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast paid tribute to Braugher , and the America’s Got Talent host still hasn’t quite come to terms with the loss of his friend. Crews said:

Man, what you’ve gotta understand is that Andre Braugher, he’s like my big brother. That was one of the most hard-hitting pieces of news that I’ve ever gotten in my entire life, because I was always hoping for a reunion. I was always hoping we could do a movie, always hoping we could get back together.

Terry Crews had talked about Brooklyn Nine-Nine ’s possible return , saying he thought the cast was open to a movie or even an annual heist episode, either of which would have surely been amazing. A reunion of some sort would, of course, still be possible without Andre Braugher, but I think we can all agree it wouldn’t be the same without Capt. Raymond Holt. At least we still have those dance moves to remember him by, which you can check out below: