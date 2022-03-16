The Surprising And ‘Silly’ Way Bridgerton Season 2 Filmed Some Of Its Sex Scenes

If you are as well-informed as I assume you to be, dear reader, you will have known for quite a while now that Bridgerton Season 2 is all set to make its grand debut on Netflix this March 25. With that momentous occasion, we will be treated to a lot more drama, potential Lady Whistledown meanness , and all of the Regency-era romance we can handle. And, with Bridgerton and romance comes what? That’s right, some of the sexiest sex scenes our gentle eyes have ever seen. Now, ahead of Season 2, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has opened up about the surprising and “silly” way they filmed some of those sex scenes.

What Was Surprising And Silly About Filming Bridgerton’s Season 2 Sex Scenes?

We’ve been hearing a lot in the past few years about what it’s like to film sex scenes with an intimacy coordinator, which is now pretty standard for TV shows and movies, and the process can sound rather intense. This is especially true because part of the point of using them is to help make sure the actors are as comfortable as possible with whatever is shown and how those scenes are choreographed.

According to Jonathan Bailey (whose Anthony Bridgerton will be at the forefront of the action this time around as he enjoys an enemies-to-lovers romance with Kate Sharma, who’s played by new Bridgerton Season 2 cast member, Simone Ashley), the way those scenes are set up and filmed has changed in just a couple of years, which led to at least some of his Season 2 sex scenes using some intriguing new methods. As Bailey told Radio Times :

It’s amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year. There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball. If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically. It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.

Alright, before you repeat the phrase, “Wait…what?” to yourself until you decide to just re-watch Bridgerton Season 1 to snap yourself out of it, let me explain what Bailey said a bit more. First off, for those of you who aren’t sporty (or very aware of sports which are largely popular in Britain and its former territories), netball is an actual sport.

So, Bailey’s mention of that “half-inflated netball”? Not an interesting euphemism, my friends. He means that an actual ball for the sport of netball (that’s a bit smaller than a basketball) was partially inflated and then placed between him and Simone Ashley as they pretended to have pleasure-focused sexy adult time . Apparently, to make sure these scenes don’t get any more intimate than they should, the rule is that there are at least three barriers to physical contact. A netball, as it turns out, is just the right size and works wonders in some cases when one needs to feign sexual activity for the cameras.

I don’t know about you, dear reader, but I can totally imagine that attempting to act sexy while grinding (I assume) against a netball probably would lead to several “silly” and “hilarious moments” while filming. Luckily, it also really works to make things “less awkward,” and that’s good for everyone.