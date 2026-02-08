After 50 Cent’s Super Bowl Commercial Included Jokes About Diddy And More, Fans Had Wild Thoughts

Given we’re in the midst of Super Bowl madness, companies have been dropping their commercials left and right. DoorDash was among the brands to do just that, as the delivery service teamed up with rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for a TV spot that has garnered a lot of attention. In the ad, the rapper – who’s been called “petty” on multiple occasions – makes several veiled jabs at some celebrities but, most notably, he skewers Sean “Diddy” Combs a few times. Now, fans are sharing their take on the shade-filled commercial.

50 Cent gets meta right off the bat, as the commercial starts with him addressing the fact that he’s long been called a troll, and in some circles, the “King of Trolls.” The “In da Club” performer says he’s “flattered” by the distinction but that he’s done with all that. Fiddy then argues that he’d never try to “deliver beef” in an ad that so many people would watch. However, Jackson then appears to take jabs at several people, who are alluded to by way of items he pulls out of his DoorDash bag. Take a look:

On the off chance you didn’t understand the references, don’t fret, as I have you covered. The ABC book Fiddy pulls out is a nod towards his past beef with ex-boxer Floyd Mayweather, whose reading skills were criticized by the rapper years ago. The clock and Jackson’s assertion that he’s “always on time” refers to fellow hip hop veteran Ja Rule, who he feuded with and has a song called “Always on Time.” As for the cheese puffs and combs, those are not-so-subtle references to Sean Combs, who used to go by “Puff Daddy.”

The Diddy jabs didn’t stop there, either. Near the end of the ad, 50 Cent pulls out a bottle of cognac he says is aged four years (or 50 months), and that’s also the duration of Diddy’s prison sentence. Talk about shots being fired. Upon seeing this big game ad, fans took to X to share their thoughts:

Pulling out a bag of cheese puffs and then saying 'Oh, they sell combs... what a coincidence' is the most 50 Cent thing ever. The man is literally monetizing his feuds on the biggest stage possible. - @Banjy47

This is diabolic af 😂 - @wavu_is_active

This is one of the pettiest and most entertaining Super Bowl ads because it’s half promotional and half trolling session. - @bankysux01

50 is a dedicated hater 😆😂 - @_mahmiss

He’s lowkey roasting Diddy with cheese puffs & combs, schooling Mayweather with an ABC book, and clocking Ja Rule with an alarm ⏰ - 😆😆 - @TheMelodyOfCode

This is crazy that they actually said '50 months' on a mainstream commercial. I’m dead 💀 - @AllRapTakes

Bro should’ve pulled out a bottle baby oil 🤣 - @smoothmovee

References to Jackson’s long-running beef with Combs feel particularly fresh considering what’s transpired over the past several years. Since Combs’ arrest in September 2024, Jackson has openly mocked him (and his legal team) amid his flurry issues and poked fun at him via social media posts. The G-Unit veteran even trolled Diddy after he received a mixed verdict in his trial last summer. Eventually, the feud between Fiddy and Diddy took a major turn when the latter confirmed he would produce a documentary about his longtime rival.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning – a four-part docuseries about the highs and lows of the titular rapper – was released to Netflix subscription holders in December 2025. Combs himself called out the producers for allegedly using footage that was stolen from his personal archives. However, Curtis Jackson and director Alexandria Stapleton have both denied those allegations while simultaneously keeping their source confidential. As for why Jackson produced the doc, he said he wanted to show that someone in the hip hop community didn’t condone Combs’ reported actions.

In the meantime, 50 Cent has still poked fun at not just Diddy but his sons as well. While Sean Combs – who’s currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix – isn’t directly mentioned in the Super Bowl ad, it’s very clear that he’s being referenced. It’s now hard not to wonder whether anyone in the Combs camp may feel compelled to respond to the commercial in some way.