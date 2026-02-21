Why Diddy’s Prosecutors Just Filed New Paperwork Amid His Appeal Attempt

Sean “Diddy” Combs is still behind bars months after the conclusion of his sex-trafficking trial. The 56-year-old rapper received a mixed verdict, with which he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As Combs continues to serve his four-year (or 50 month) sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, his legal team is seeking to appeal conviction. As Combs’ camp continues to move forward on that front, federal prosecutors just filed some paperwork for a very specific reason.

Why Did Prosecutors Recently File New Paperwork Pertaining To Diddy’s Case?

In appealing their client’s sentence, Diddy’s lawyers argue that Judge Arun Subramanian – who presided over the Grammy winner’s case – didn’t rely on presented evidence to determine his sentence. They assert that Subramanian used his own findings to determine that the women at the center of Combs’ case were “coerced,” “exploited” and “forced” into those sexual encounters (which they’ve described as consensual). As noted by The New York Times, that was not the conclusion reached by the jury.

However, it’s been revealed that prosecutors filed legal documents this past week in an attempt to affirm Judge Subramanian’s ruling. Per the paperwork, which was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan and obtained by NYT, the prosecutors maintain that the judge’s method of determining his ruling was correct. They argue that he was correct in accounting for the reported manner in which Combs reportedly treated his sexual partners over the years. A part of the filing reads as follows:

According to Combs, the district court should have closed its eyes to how he carried out his Mann Act offenses and abused his victims — violently beating them, threatening them, lying to them and plying them with drugs.

Many of the allegations and lawsuits swirling around Diddy have been in relation to parties known as Freak Offs and Wild King Knights. These were events that reportedly saw women (who were allegedly weighed beforehand) being hired to perform sexual acts on guests. A number of these gatherings were also recorded, and some individuals – including a former male escort – have shared their accounts of what happened during those nights.

On that note, prosecutors – who wanted a longer sentence – are also seeking to combat the claims of voyeurism from Diddy’s attorneys. The “Victory” performer argued amid his trial that he only recorded and observed his partners having sex with other men, which would theoretically not subject him to the effects of the Mann Act. Still, prosecutors don’t believe that argument holds up.

What’s Going On With Diddy’s Appeal?

News of Sean Combs’ appeal surfaced during the fall of 2025 and, by November of that year, Team Combs saw a major legal victory. At the time, a U.S. Circuit Court ruled that the Sean John founder’s appeal process could be expedited, which is a rarity. Other legal processes have since taken place and, because of that, oral arguments were officially set for April, marking another big development related to the appeal. During that hearing, Combs’ attorneys will, of course, be in a position to argue their case.

This turn of events came following months of speculation regarding whether Diddy would receive a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. Throughout last year, Trump seemingly pondered the notion of pardoning Diddy, a fellow New Yorker he was “friendly” with during the early aughts. However, at the top of the year, Trump revealed he’d received a request for a pardon from the rapper and said he would not extend clemency.

As Combs and his lawyers continue to seek his release, that April 9 hearing for oral arguments will be pivotal to their case. Time will tell whether prosecutors might take further action after filing that paperwork in the meantime.