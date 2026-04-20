Why Ben Affleck Made ‘Grand Gesture’ By Giving JLo His Entire Stake In Their $60 Million Mansion, Per An Insider
The mansion saga continues.
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While it’s been over a year since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce, the pair still remained linked in several respects. One of the biggest pieces of unresolved business between the former couple is the pricey mansion they purchased while they were still together. Lopez and Affleck have reportedly had a tough time selling the property, which is currently valued at $60 million. Interestingly enough, Affleck recently gifted his stake in the house to Lopez, and an insider is now dropping claims about the reason for that.
Reports of the decision made by Affleck (53) began to surface near the end of last week. It was specified that the Rip star gave away his equity in the Beverly Hills home with no strings attached. Official court records refer to that move as a “transfer of property among spouses.” Reps from neither Affleck nor JLo (56) have spoken out about the latter’s decision, as of this writing. However, if a source for In Touch Weekly is to be believed, this choice reportedly takes a major weight off Affleck’s shoulders:
It has indeed been a long road for “Bennifer” regarding the process of unloading the house they purchased together in May 2023 for $60.85 million. Even before Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was confirmed in August 2024, their 38,000-square-foot mansion was listed in July of that same year. The couple originally sought $68 million for the house but, by September 2025, they reduced that price to $52 million. In July 2025, the house was taken off the market but was put back on, only to be delisted again in January 2026.Article continues below
The mansion’s massive price tag and high insurance costs are said to have contributed to the couple’s inability to sell it. Earlier this year, sources alleged that JLo and Affleck were not on the same page about how they wanted to handle the property. However, In Touch’s insider goes on to allege that Affleck also chose to give up his stake as a way of making further amends with his former spouse:
This “grand gesture” arrives following months of reports about the Gigli stars moving into different chapters of their lives both personally and professionally. Lopez, who recently finished up a string of shows in Las Vegas, was recently asked if she was “dating up a storm” and quipped that she was not because she didn’t “want to ruin anything” in her life right now. Affleck, for his part, has historically opted not to speak much about his love life, though it’s been alleged that he’s open to a casual relationship and not a long-term one.
When it comes to Ben Affleck giving up his stake in the mansion, that move would seemingly lend credibility to the reports that he and Jennifer Lopez are still on good terms. The last several months have even seen insiders report that Affleck remains a supportive figure in the lives of Lopez’s near-college-aged kids. All the while, though, time will tell if that house will eventually be sold.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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