Why Ben Affleck Made ‘Grand Gesture’ By Giving JLo His Entire Stake In Their $60 Million Mansion, Per An Insider

While it’s been over a year since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce, the pair still remained linked in several respects. One of the biggest pieces of unresolved business between the former couple is the pricey mansion they purchased while they were still together. Lopez and Affleck have reportedly had a tough time selling the property, which is currently valued at $60 million. Interestingly enough, Affleck recently gifted his stake in the house to Lopez, and an insider is now dropping claims about the reason for that.

Reports of the decision made by Affleck (53) began to surface near the end of last week. It was specified that the Rip star gave away his equity in the Beverly Hills home with no strings attached. Official court records refer to that move as a “transfer of property among spouses.” Reps from neither Affleck nor JLo (56) have spoken out about the latter’s decision, as of this writing. However, if a source for In Touch Weekly is to be believed, this choice reportedly takes a major weight off Affleck’s shoulders:

Ben’s been locking horns with Jen over this house for so long. It’s just drained him, and he’s at that point now where he doesn’t even care about the money as much as he cares about having some peace and putting an end to the back and forth.

It has indeed been a long road for “Bennifer” regarding the process of unloading the house they purchased together in May 2023 for $60.85 million. Even before Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was confirmed in August 2024, their 38,000-square-foot mansion was listed in July of that same year. The couple originally sought $68 million for the house but, by September 2025, they reduced that price to $52 million. In July 2025, the house was taken off the market but was put back on, only to be delisted again in January 2026.

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The mansion’s massive price tag and high insurance costs are said to have contributed to the couple’s inability to sell it. Earlier this year, sources alleged that JLo and Affleck were not on the same page about how they wanted to handle the property. However, In Touch’s insider goes on to allege that Affleck also chose to give up his stake as a way of making further amends with his former spouse:

He knows he hurt her when he pulled the plug and he can see she’s still in a pretty bad place over it, which is another part of this. He has more money than he can spend in ten lifetimes and he feels like this grand gesture will absolve him of the way he messed with her head.

This “grand gesture” arrives following months of reports about the Gigli stars moving into different chapters of their lives both personally and professionally. Lopez, who recently finished up a string of shows in Las Vegas, was recently asked if she was “dating up a storm” and quipped that she was not because she didn’t “want to ruin anything” in her life right now. Affleck, for his part, has historically opted not to speak much about his love life, though it’s been alleged that he’s open to a casual relationship and not a long-term one.

When it comes to Ben Affleck giving up his stake in the mansion, that move would seemingly lend credibility to the reports that he and Jennifer Lopez are still on good terms. The last several months have even seen insiders report that Affleck remains a supportive figure in the lives of Lopez’s near-college-aged kids. All the while, though, time will tell if that house will eventually be sold.