After Chris Hemsworth Mistook Him For An Extraction 2 Stuntman, Logan Lerman Hilariously Reveals He Played Along

Logan Lerman has been a fixture within Hollywood for a while now, as the 30-year-old actor truly rose to prominence during the 2010s as the lead of the Percy Jackson franchise . Even before that, he’d notched roles in impressive movies like The Patriot and 3:10 to Yuma. Yet the actor still isn’t instantly recognizable to everyone in the industry, and that apparently includes Chris Hemsworth. When the A-lister star crossed paths with Lerman, he actually mistook him for a stuntman from his upcoming film, Extraction 2. That’s funny on its own, but what’s even wilder is that the Perks of Being a Wallflower didn’t correct him and opted to play along.

Though Logan Lerman continues to make movies, he’s also working in the TV sphere. His most recent venture in that medium is Hunters, which just made its second and final season available to Amazon Prime Video subscription -holders. Lerman recently explained that while working on Season 2, he and his co-stars ended up in Prauge, which is where he encountered the Australian actor. Lerman hilariously set the scene and explained that the meeting took place at a very on-brand location for the Marvel alum:

We were shooting in Prague, and they had another production. … Chris Hemsworth was out there. … Basically, they were doing Extraction 2, and we're filming out there and [Hunters] is an action show, so you have to continue working out and things like that. And so I'd always go to the gym, and I'd be stuck, just me and Chris Hemsworth. And there's nothing more emasculating than working out next to Chris Hemsworth. And mind you, he has no idea who I am. We're down there often and we start talking. And for some reason, he thought I was a stunt guy on his movie.

Just when you think working out with a stud like Chris Hemsworth is tough enough, he doesn’t even know your name. Most people’s egos would’ve probably been deflated if they were in the position that Logan Lerman described during his appearance on The Tonight Show . However, the Bullet Train actor showed that he had a great sense of humor, based on his decision not to reveal his true identity to Hemsworth. Lerman went on to describe how he kept the ruse going while in the action star’s presence:

I never told him that I wasn't, so I just pretended like I was this stunt guy on his film, like showing up everyday. I'm like, 'Work was crazy yesterday in the prison set. Yeah, for sure. Definitely. I know what you mean.' … He probably doesn’t know who I am, no idea.

Kudos to the actor for looking at the situation in such a lighthearted way. And to be fair, you probably can’t blame the Aussie actor for confusing his fellow performer with someone else. By all accounts, Extraction 2 has been a massive undertaking that includes a considerable amount of moving pieces. Chris Hemsworth, who wrapped on the film in March 2022, has since claimed that it involves some of the most “exhausting” fight scenes he’s ever performed. All of that work is bound to pay off though, and Hemsworth looked intense and ready for a fight in a recent first look.

A small part of you can’t help but wonder whether or not the actor has had these kinds of mix-ups with stars other than Logan Lerman. If that’s the case, I’d wager that he remained as cordial and respectful as he was during his chat with Lerman, though. I’d also hope that anyone else would approach the matter with the Press Play actor’s playful and trollish demeanor.