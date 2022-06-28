After JLo Made Comments About Having To Share The Stage With Shakira In Halftime Doc, Gloria Estefan Seemingly Throws Playful Shade
By Heidi Venable published
The 'Conga' singer had thoughts.
The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira was one of the most entertaining in recent years. The Latina superstars put on a high-energy show that had all of us shaking our hips at home while Shakira played multiple instruments and JLo showed off her Hustlers pole-dancing skills. One of the biggest takeaways from Lopez’s new Netflix documentary Halftime was her strong opinion about having to share the spotlight. Well, it turns out there was nearly a third Latina powerhouse on stage that night, and Gloria Estefan playfully threw shade at Lopez when discussing it.
Gloria Estefan, who stars in the HBO Max remake of Father of the Bride, told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she was also asked to appear on that Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Estefan laughed about what the Marry Me actress’ reaction would have been if she’d accepted, saying:
Ultimately the “Conga” singer chose not to take part in the Super Bowl LIV show because it was JLo and Shakira’s moment, she said, and she’d already appeared in multiple halftime shows over the years. Not to be discounted, though, was another super valid reason for turning down the gig: she didn’t want to have to diet during the Christmas holidays! All kidding aside, Gloria Estefan saw the bigger picture for what the NFL’s producers were trying to do, she said:
Jennifer Lopez’s comments weren’t a shot at Shakira, but rather the already-tight time constraints she had in which to convey a message. In her conversation in Halftime, JLo said:
Her manager Benny Medina also spoke in the doc about the decision to feature co-headliners, saying the halftime show traditionally had just one lead, and it was “an insult” that the NFL thought it needed two Latina women to do a job typically given to one performer.
You can check out Halftime for yourself, as it’s now available to stream with a Netflix subscription, and you can stream Gloria Estefan’s Father of the Bride remake by subscribing to HBO Max.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.