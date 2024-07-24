After Watching Presumed Innocent's Season 1 Finale, I Think There's Only One Way Season 2 Could Work

We’re talking about Presumed Innocent Season 2 and the Season 1 finale today, so major, and I mean MAJOR, spoilers are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, go back and watch the series with an Apple TV+ subscription .

After eight weeks of tuning into Presumed Innocent on the 2024 TV schedule , we finally found out if Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) was guilty of killing Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). And the truth was a shocker. Now, following the renewal of the Jake Gyllenhaal-led legal thriller , the question becomes: How will they move forward now that we know who did it?

For some context, Presumed Innocent is a book-to-screen adaptation of Scott Turow’s book of the same name. It does have a sequel, called Innocent, that takes place two decades after the events of the first story. However, it’s unclear how Season 2 of the series will work, all we know is it will focus on “an entirely new case.”

With that in mind, I think there’s only one good way to move forward with this series, and it’s not by adapting the second book, it’s by turning Presumed Innocent into an anthology series.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Last Thing I Want To See Is More Of Rusty's And His Family

Let’s start where Season 1 ends. In the finale of the rightfully critically acclaimed Presumed Innocent , there were twists on twists as it was revealed that Rusty’s daughter Jaden (Chase Infiniti) killed Carolyn with a fire poker. This came right after her father admitted that he tied his former lover up because he thought his wife, Barbara (Ruth Negga) had killed her, and he wanted to throw law enforcement off so she wouldn’t be a suspect.

The series ends with the family staying together and promising to not tell anyone about what happened, because the trial was over and Rusty had been named innocent.

While I thought the turns at the end and the reveal that Jaden did it was jaw-dropping and interesting, the last thing I want to see next is the continuation of this family’s story. I don’t want to watch them deal with this secret, and I think their story has run its course.

Not only do I not want to see a child deal with the repercussions of murder, but I also don’t think there’s a point in stretching out the Sabichs' story.

As viewers, we got closure about who did it, we saw Rusty fully admit that even though he didn’t murder Carolyn, he’s still pretty terrible, and their family is moving on. So, why reopen old wounds and drag out a story in Season 2 when an anthology series feels like a better way to go?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Season 2 Of Presumed Innocent Could Pick Up Where It Left Off, Adapt Innocent Or Become An Anthology. I’m On Team Anthology

Now, Presumed Innocent could simply adapt Innocent for Season 2, jump forward 20 years, and we could watch Tommy (Peter Sarsgaard) and Rusty battle it out in court over the death of Barbara. However, if they did that, I think the show would have to end afterward.

If they were to pick up where they left off, I fear they’d reach a similar impasse. Maybe they could get another season out of the fallout of finding out Jaden killed Carolyn. However, as I stated, that feels like we’d be unnecessarily dragging out a story that clearly ended.

So, enter the anthology idea. We know Presumed Innocent Season 2 will take on a new case, and that could mean the series is going to leave Season 1 in the past and move on to a totally new story.

Whether Season 2 is in a completely new universe with entirely new characters and the same cast, a la American Horror Story, or a new case in a different city that’s within the same cinematic universe as Season 1, like The White Lotus, I think either could work. And with an anthology, the show would be better and it would leave the option open to do more than two seasons.

Taking on a new impossible morally grey case, like Rusty’s, each season that focuses on the complications of something like a prosecutor’s co-worker and lover dying, is fascinating. I’d love to see the show take on a new mystery that’s just as hard to crack and emotionally wrought as this first one. The best way to do that is by making Presumed Innocent an anthology like The White Lotus.

(Image credit: HBO)

I Think Presumed Innocent Season 2 Should Take A Page Out Of The White Lotus’ Book

As you likely know, The White Lotus' cast and location change each season as it centers around a new White Lotus hotel, with a few casting exceptions.

Season 1 took place in Hawaii, and Season 2 was in Italy and featured a new mystery, with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role as Tanya. Now, The White Lotus’ Season 3 ensemble will travel to Thailand, with Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda returning after she appeared in the first season.

In most ways, this show is an anthology. Each season focuses on a new mystery and a new set of morally grey characters. There are connections from story to story, and they’re within the same connected universe, however, each season is also distinctly its own and can stand alone. I want Presumed Innocent to be like that.

For the most part, I want a new case with an entirely new cast of characters. They could take the series to New York or LA to focus on a new high-profile and complex case that is just as intense as Rusty’s. However, by making it all within the same universe, there are opportunities to bring characters back.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

For example, Peter Sarsgaard’s prosecutor Tommy Malto was a fascinating character, and it’d be interesting to see him try a new case or be involved with an investigation that has nothing to do with Rusty. They could have him move to a new city – kind of like how Coolidge’s character traveled to a new White Lotus in Season 2 – and it’d be great!

Overall, Presumed Innocent Season 2 would be its own new thing. New case, new drama, and new characters. However, if it’s in the same universe as Season 1, it can connect in small ways by bringing in a character here and there – like Sarsgaard’s Tommy.

Presumed Innocent is one of Apple TV+’s best shows , and I think to stay that way it needs to do something big and bold for Season 2. Rusty’s story ran its course, the mystery was solved, and an anthology is a way they can guarantee a fresh, daring and dramatic sophomore season.

Of course, all of this is speculation, and we don’t know how exactly Presumed Innocent Season 2 will happen. However, I have my fingers crossed that we’ll get an anthology. No matter what, though, we’ll be sure to update you once we know more about the next installment of this thrilling legal drama.