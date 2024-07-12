Now That Jake Gyllenhaal's Presumed Innocent Has Been Renewed For Season 2, How Will It Move Forward? I Have A Couple Ideas

When I read that the Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent got renewed for a second season, my immediate reaction was “What on Earth will Season 2 be about?” At the moment, Season 1 is airing on the 2024 TV schedule , and we don’t know if Jake Gyllenhaal’s Rusty will be convicted of murder or if he’ll be deemed innocent. With that mystery up in the air, and considering that this always felt like a limited series, I’m curious to see how Apple TV+ continues this show. However, there are a few ways it could happen.

Before we hop into ideas for how the critically acclaimed Presumed Innocent could continue, it’s important to note that when Apple TV+ announced this news, it did not disclose if Gyllenhaal would be back as the lead character Rusty in Season 2. However, he was confirmed to be returning as an executive producer, and we know that the series will focus on “an entirely new case.” So, with that in mind, I see two ways this series can go forward.

They Could Adapt The Second Book In The Presumed Innocent Series

Before I lay out the possibility of this option, be warned, that there are spoilers about the books Presumed Innocent and Innocent ahead. So, if you want to watch the last two episodes of Season 1 with an Apple TV+ subscription on July 17 and 24 without this knowledge, keep scrolling.

Check These Shows Out While We Wait For Season 2 (Image credit: AppleTV+) 10 Shows Like Presumed Innocent And How To Watch Them

Presumed Innocent is a book-to-screen adaptation of Scott Turow’s bestselling novel from 1987. In 2011, the sequel book, Innocent, came out. So, it stands to reason that Season 2 will follow that story.

To keep things as vague as possible, Innocent follows Rusty (who is currently played by Gyllenhaal) and Tommy Malto (Peter Sarsgaard in the series) as they are pitted against each other two decades after the Carolyn Polhemus case. This happens after Rusty’s wife dies unexpectedly, and he goes on the defense again.

This feels like the most obvious way to continue the story.

Notably, the press release announcing the renewal didn’t confirm any cast for Season 2, and all it stated was that it would follow a brand new case. So, if an Innocent adaptation happens, they could bring Gyllenhaal, Sarsgaard and co. back. They could also hire older actors to play these characters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Or, this might not happen at all, and the show might go in a totally different direction.

They Could Make Presumed Innocent An Anthology Series

Now it’s time to put on our tin-foil hats for a second. While an Innocent adaptation feels the most logical, what if Presumed Innocent takes a turn and we get an anthology series?

I’m of the opinion that Rusty’s story should end with this case. I’m not a fan of prolonging stories, and I feel like Season 1 of Presumed Innocent was meant to stand alone.

So, going into Season 2, I’d love to see the cast return as totally new characters in a completely new world for a case that makes us question who should be “presumed innocent” and guilty.

Or, as Deadline reported, the show could approach a second season like The White Lotus. Meaning, that while we mostly get an entirely new unconnected story and cast, there are characters that link the seasons together.

Whether it’s a true anthology or a semi-anthology, I think this would be a fascinating direction to take the show. While I’d love to see Tommy and Rusty battle it out in court again, I also don’t really want to see Gyllenhall’s character go on the exact same journey he just went on. I’d prefer something different. Making this show an anthology would solve that issue.