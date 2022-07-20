After Rumors About More Fear Street Movies Arrive, Fans Have Been Making Their Voices Known Online

Last summer, Netflix delivered not just one, but three killer horror films. Based on the book series by author R.L. Stine, a full trilogy of Fear Street movies – Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – dropped on the streaming service in consecutive weeks, and they both earned critical acclaim and were popular hits. A new generation for the franchise's fanbase was created, and now those folks are very much getting in a tizzy over word that more features may be on the way.

The impetus for this wave of excitement is a recent interview that R.L. Stine did with Yahoo! discussing the 30th anniversary of Goosebumps. In addition to talking about the history of that book series (and repeatedly stealing a cool premise from Stephen King), Stine discussed upcoming adaptations of his work, and in doing so he teased a future where there are more Fear Street movies coming to Netflix. Said the author,

There's still talk about more Goosebumps movies, and I also hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer.

Obviously "rumors" is a long way away from "Netflix has committed to making another Fear Street trilogy," but you might not know that looking at the Twitter reaction to R.L. Stine's comment. The anticipation has inspired fans to get creative in expressing their excitement about seeing more projects from the franchise, some of the commentary filled with fun memes and GIFs.

Take, for example, this individual, who is evidently already planning a heist of the Netflix offices for Fear Street scripts that may or may not actually exist:

me leaving the netflix headquarters after leaking the scripts for future fear street films pic.twitter.com/nDlBD0Brd6July 19, 2022 See more

Another Twitter user is seeing the tease of more Fear Street as part of a trend of greatness that fans have seen happen thus far in 2022 – counting the tease among other excellent pieces of news like Ready or Not's Samara Weaving starring in Scream 6 and Jordan Peele's Nope getting positive early buzz:

samara weaving in scream, fear street coming back, halloween ends trailer wednesday, nope getting amazing reviews, horror fans truly won these last few daysJuly 19, 2022 See more

Some fans are even going as far as to already make requests for the potential new movies... and they actually kind of read like demands. This individual, for instance, seems to have pretty strong emotions when it comes to whether or not we get to see actors from the first three Fear Street movies reprise their roles:

if the new fear street movies doesnt include the og cast in some way pic.twitter.com/QXDqhTJ4sFJuly 19, 2022 See more

And, of course, there are some who are just going into ALL CAPS EXCITEMENT MODE – this user positing a video that creates a side-by-side comparison for Fear Street Part One: 1994 and Wes Craven's modern classic, Scream:

FEAR STREET IS COMING BACKKKK pic.twitter.com/N1k293MBMCJuly 18, 2022 See more

The existing Fear Street trilogy is a series of movies that are all interconnected and part of the same narrative, but they all have individual styles that echo different horror styles. As noted, Fear Street Part One: 1994 is reminiscent of slashers like Scream; Fear Street Part Two: 1978 has a lot of Friday The 13th in its DNA; and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 goes for a vibe a la The Crucible and The Witch.

All three Fear Street features are available to watch right now with a Netflix subscription (and they are among the best original Netflix movies).