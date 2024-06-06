'My Head Is Always Pounding': Alan Ritchson Explains What The 'Reacher Hangover' Is To Fans Amidst Season 3 Filming

The first two seasons of the action drama Reacher, available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription , did a lot of heavy lifting with regards to establishing the character and his world. Jack Reacher (played by Alan Ritchson) is an ex-military investigator now out of the service who wanders the Earth and gets embroiled in vicious predicaments where innocent folk are being abused by evildoers. And Reacher does everything in his significant power to help the underdog out. The initial Reacher season established our guy as a loner, and Reacher Season 2 dug into his ties to the Special Investigators, his elite military team. As we prepare for Reacher Season 3, we keep getting updates from Ritchson on the set, and in this latest one, we learn about the “Reacher hangover.” I’ll let Ritchson tell you about it himself:

It’s sad to hear that Alan Ritchson doesn’t enjoy night shoots while working on Reacher, because some of the most memorable moments in the first two seasons take place at night, when Jack Reacher and his crew are taking down bad guys – like this unforgettable confrontation with Reacher Season 2 bad guy Robert Patrick.

At the same time, it’s so sweet and beautiful that Alan Ritchson has a lovely partner who knows that her husband suffers migraine during night shoots, and is willing to start his day with, as he puts it, “a paper plate full of love” in the form of rehydration and medicine. He feels cared for, which is exactly what I want out of my Reacher. Put that giant teddy bear under a comfortable blanket and let him rest!

The hangover isn’t going to be the only reason that Alan Ritchson is hurting thanks to Reacher Season 3. As we reported, the main character is going to have to go toe-to-toe with the Dutch Giant in bodybuilder/actor Olivier Richters, who will play the character of Paulie from the book Persuader. And if you have read that book, then you know that they are due to have a confrontation that will rival two superheroes hammering away at each other. I only hope the show can do justice the way that author Lee Child put it on the page.

Now we just have to wait and see when Reacher Season 3 is going to arrive on Amazon Prime Video. We know a lot about the casting on the season , and Ritchson gave us a very blunt reason as to why they film the series in Canada. But the premiere date remains a mystery for the time being.