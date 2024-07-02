Alan Ritchson Drastically Switched Up His Look As Soon As Reacher Season 3 Wrapped, And We Have To Discuss This New Hairstyle

We have all heard the phrase “let your hair down,” but Alan Ritchson has taken that concept to the extreme. The burly actor has spent the better part of the past year filming Reacher Season 3 , the next chapter in his very popular Amazon Prime Video series. More than anything, we are looking forward to Reacher taking on the character of Paulie, a behemoth of a man who will be played by “The Dutch Giant,” aka Olivier Richters. But Ritchson apparently appears ready for his next gig. The phrase “clean cut” applies to Reacher. And the actor looks to be running in the opposite direction for his next part.

Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to show fans that he’s quickly putting Jack Reacher in the rearview and preparing for a period action film called Motor City. IMDB states that Ritchson will be joined by Shailene Woodley, Pablo Schreiber, and Ben Foster in the film, which is a vengeance story about an ex-con tracking down those who framed him for a crime. But my big takeaway from this IG video is the complete transformation happening to Ritchson. Based on that hair, I have to assume this is taking place in the 1980s, with a hair metal soundtrack.

It’s hard for Alan Ritchson to not look like Alan Ritchson. The dude is a hulk, and even when he appeared in The Fast and Furious franchise, or tried to partake in a period thriller like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare for the great Guy Ritchie, he still carried that physical imposition of Alan Ritchson. It’s a good problem to have, I suppose, but it speaks to why he usually only gets roles that have a physicality to them.

So I applaud Ritchson for doing a 180-degree turn and sporting the dirty teeth, the tattoos , and that wig for this new part in Motor City. He might have a hard time separating himself from the iconic role of Jack Reacher in the minds of fans. But NO ONE is going to immediately think of Reacher when they see Ritchson show up on screen in Motor City looking like this:

We don’t know yet when Reacher Season 3 will drop, though if you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription , we highly recommend you start binging the first two seasons in preparation. Reacher, so far, has earned its place as one of the best shows available on the streamer , and I love the book on which Reacher Season 3 will be based.

As for Motor City, with production just getting underway, we probably can expect it to fall in with the other upcoming 2025 movies that are heading to theaters, so keep checking CinemaBlend for updates on that movie’s progress.