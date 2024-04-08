Why Alan Ritchson Got A Tattoo While Filming Reacher And The Meaning Behind It
A lot of thought went into this tat.
Tattoos can have different meanings for different people. For some, they can represent links to one’s culture, as is partially the reason for Jason Momoa’s tats. They signify how art resonates with someone, which is the reason for Ariana Grande’s Wicked-inspired ink. Alan Ritchson is one of the many A-listers who’s been tatted, and he has a number of truly unique markings. The actor recently revealed that he got yet another tat while filming his hit show, Reacher, and he explained the incredibly deep meaning behind it.
The 41-year-old fan-favorite actor laid out his ink during an extensive profile piece with The Hollywood Reporter. During the conversation, he also talked about his latest piece of artwork on his forearm, which shows the two overlapping masks that represent comedy and tragedy in Greek culture. He explained to the trade that he got the tattoo in Toronto during a day off from shooting the action drama (which can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription). The body art, which was ultimately finished after a 16-hour session, is meant to serve as a reminder of the lower points in his life. Speaking to the power of tattoos, he said the following:
In addition to the aforementioned piece of art, he also has three distinct symbols that represent his three sons. Among his other tats is also a lotus flower that honors his wife, Cat. The sentiments that the Fast X star shared indicate that each and every design holds a level of personal significance to him. With that said, it sounds like the Greek masks tat:
Alan Ritchson has long been candid about the mental health struggles he’s experienced throughout his life. Aside from his dealings with bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, he’s also experienced depression. Ritchson recalled to THR that during one particularly dark period in his life, he nearly died by suicide. Thankfully, he seems to be doing well these days and, as his latest tattoo suggests, he’s able to better reconcile both the high and low points of his life now.
What’s keeping him particularly busy is his work on Reacher, which has a third season on the way. That’s not the only production he’s working on with Amazon either, as Alan Ritchson is teaming up with Arnold Schwarzenegger for the holiday action movie The Man with the Bag. Things certainly seem to be looking up for Ritchson, and I’m glad that he’s not only relishing his opportunities but can express himself through his work and his cool tattoos.
Check out the star by streaming the first two seasons of Reacher on Prime Video now. Also, keep checking the 2024 TV schedule so you’ll know if or when a Season 3 premiere date is set.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
