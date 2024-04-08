Why Alan Ritchson Got A Tattoo While Filming Reacher And The Meaning Behind It

Tattoos can have different meanings for different people. For some, they can represent links to one’s culture, as is partially the reason for Jason Momoa’s tats . They signify how art resonates with someone, which is the reason for Ariana Grande’s Wicked -inspired ink . Alan Ritchson is one of the many A-listers who’s been tatted, and he has a number of truly unique markings. The actor recently revealed that he got yet another tat while filming his hit show, Reacher, and he explained the incredibly deep meaning behind it.

The 41-year-old fan-favorite actor laid out his ink during an extensive profile piece with The Hollywood Reporter . During the conversation, he also talked about his latest piece of artwork on his forearm, which shows the two overlapping masks that represent comedy and tragedy in Greek culture. He explained to the trade that he got the tattoo in Toronto during a day off from shooting the action drama (which can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription ). The body art, which was ultimately finished after a 16-hour session, is meant to serve as a reminder of the lower points in his life. Speaking to the power of tattoos, he said the following:

Tattoos, I realized, are very much an opportunity for me to tell my story and the things that matter most to me: family, the story of my wife and our connection, what loyalty means to me, faith. But this right here.

In addition to the aforementioned piece of art, he also has three distinct symbols that represent his three sons. Among his other tats is also a lotus flower that honors his wife, Cat. The sentiments that the Fast X star shared indicate that each and every design holds a level of personal significance to him. With that said, it sounds like the Greek masks tat:

… is as close as I’ll get to a personal identity. It has a dual meaning for me in the extremes — the happy, the sad, the ups and the downs — as somebody who lives with bipolar and ADHD on a daily basis. Being bipolar has wreaked havoc on my life many, many times. I would wish it away if I could, but it’s so much a part of who I am now that I should celebrate it a little or, at least, accept it.

More on Reacher (Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video) How Long Will Alan Ritchson Play Reacher? The Comments From The Actor And Amazon's Head Honcho Will Get Fans Pumped

Alan Ritchson has long been candid about the mental health struggles he’s experienced throughout his life. Aside from his dealings with bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, he’s also experienced depression. Ritchson recalled to THR that during one particularly dark period in his life, he nearly died by suicide. Thankfully, he seems to be doing well these days and, as his latest tattoo suggests, he’s able to better reconcile both the high and low points of his life now.

What’s keeping him particularly busy is his work on Reacher, which has a third season on the way. That’s not the only production he’s working on with Amazon either, as Alan Ritchson is teaming up with Arnold Schwarzenegger for the holiday action movie The Man with the Bag . Things certainly seem to be looking up for Ritchson, and I’m glad that he’s not only relishing his opportunities but can express himself through his work and his cool tattoos.

Check out the star by streaming the first two seasons of Reacher on Prime Video now. Also, keep checking the 2024 TV schedule so you’ll know if or when a Season 3 premiere date is set.