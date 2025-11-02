Alan Ritchson Gave A Tour Of His Reacher Trailer (And It Included A Surprising Number Of Fake Decapitated Heads And Bloody Limbs)

Lee Child’s Jack Reacher is about as far removed from Halloween novelties as a fictional character can be, but that distinction doesn’t apply to franchise star Alan Ritchson, who doesn’t mind getting a little morbid now and then. Reacher Season 4 continues coming together, and while it won't be included in our list of upcoming horror TV shows, both its star and its makeup genius Kat Crisp had quite a bit of gnarly fun inside Ritchson’s trailer, bloody limbs and all.

I have to give a (disembodied) hand to Crisp, who previously wowed us with her tattoo-covering skills. At least assuming Ritchson’s amusing accusations were legit. In any case, the RV absolutely looks like the final-act setting of a slasher movie when a main character discovers their friends have been brutalized by one lurking threat or another. Only in this case, the actor is being haunted by the ghosts of Reacher's past, at least metaphorically.

Check out Alan Ritchson's video below while I envision a world where Reacher gets a standalone Halloween special.

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

Clearly, this isn't the Blue Mountain State vet's first time seeing all of these gruesome set pieces, and I'm sure all involved got him to okay taking over his comfort zone to bring in such impressive Halloween flair. He'd also likely need to still use his trailer while it was being set up. But one can hope that at least one of those set-ups went unseen by the actor until it was finished.

In particular, I would love to see his genuine reaction to opening a refrigerator and seeing a fake head inside. Though probably not one that looks just like an actor he'd worked with in a previous season whose character Reacher killed off. That said, that specific prosthetic head would work perfectly for watching anyone else unwittingly attempt to grab a drink from that fridge.

Except, I suppose, that actor's friends and family, lest they think something truly awful happened to him, and that Alan Ritchson isn't the nice guy actor we've all been fooled into believing. But no need for such beliefs. Just the belief that Kat Crisp should be working on more horror projects. (Shout out to The Changeling.)

Ritchson somehow didn't have a mini-era where he starred in 3 different horror movie remakes opposite Chad Michael Murray or Jessica Biel, and his only real hardcore genre flick was one of his first on-screen rolesm 2006's The Butcher. (Written by Ninja and Ninja II co-writer Michael Hurst.) So I think we can all agree Ritchson can find a toehold for himself in a spooky movie at some point if and when his jam-packed slate of current projects ever dries up. Like all that fake blood in his RV.

Find out just how bloody and mangled Reacher's enemies will get in Season 4 when it debuts in...well, we have no idea when it'll be available to stream via Amazon Prime subscription. But Maria Sten's Neagley spinoff should be arriving well before that point to sate some of those action-TV needs.