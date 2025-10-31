William Shatner Tried To Make A Case That Halloween’s Michael Myers Mask Looks Nothing Like Him, But I’m Not Convinced

Halloween is a great time of the year, especially if you're someone who enjoys watching the best horror movies while feasting on candy. That said, not all of us have to deal with allegations that they resemble an iconic slasher movie character, and for that I do pity William Shatner. The actor recently tried to convince his followers that Halloween's Michael Myers does not wear a mask that looks like his face, but I'm having trouble being convinced.

As many may know, "The Shape" mask that John Carpenter used for Halloween was loosely based on William Shatner's likeness. Well, today was the day that Shatner decided to try and prove the mask didn't resemble him by posting a photo of it with makeup on over on X. Take a look asd see if you agree:

You can see if you add some make-up that the mask REALLY doesn't look like me.Look at that neck! Have a wonderful Halloween to all those celebrating! pic.twitter.com/qcp6WMvc3vOctober 31, 2025

You know, I would've agreed when the mask was pure white, but now that I've seen this, I'm even more convinced it's Shatner's face in mask form. If he was hoping that this would dissuade people from associating him with the Halloween icon Michael Myers, I'm afraid he's sadly mistaken.

Of course, I think there's a good possibility that William Shatner made the post in jest, as he's even worn the mask on Halloween in the past to surprise people. I will say that now that he's in his 90s, I think the mask looks even more accurate to his current face than it did when the original Halloween movie was made back in 1978.

Hey, there are worse horror characters to be the inspiration for, as I recently wrote about the similarities between Michael Myers and John Wick. Aside from the fact that he's a cold and unfeeling mass murderer, Myers is a bad ass horror villain who might just have the ability to take down a lesser Marvel hero. Does this mean that William Shatner is also sort of like John Wick? I'll let readers decide for themselves on that one.

One thing I will say is that I'm happy to hear from William Shatner as the 2025 TV schedule winds down, and I'm wondering if we'll ever get him on an upcoming Star Trek show in the future. It would be great to give him some role in the forthcoming Starfleet Academy series, even if it's just a small one to acknowledge his legacy and what he meant to the franchise.

I'd also settle for another Halloween movie, but we're still waiting to hear on how or when that may happen. The latest trilogy of movies featuring the character is over, and Jamie Lee Curtis announced in 2024 that she's done with playing Laurie Strode if Michael does come back. With that confirmed, it seems the closest we'll get to seeing Michael Myers in 2025 is seeing William Shatner try to make a case that the mask doesn't resemble him.

Hunker down with a bulk of the classic Halloween movies by watching them on demand via AMC. I've been blowing through the franchise during the spooky season, and now I will never be able to see the mask again without thinking of William Shatner.