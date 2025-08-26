Alan Ritchson Jokes About His Abs Going Away While Looking Absolutely Ripped In Shirtless Selfie

Pretend you’re in a supermarket, walking down an aisle pushing a shopping cart filled to the brim with frozen pizzas, and someone you know starts going down the same aisle, points at your basket and jokes, “I don’t think you have enough frozen pizzas in there.” That’s basically what Reacher star Alan Ritchson did with his latest shirtless social post, only he was referring to his own ab muscles, and it was barely a joke, since he knows exactly where all of them are.

I mean, we all know where they are, since Mount Rushmore is only slightly more prominent a chiseled display than Ritchson’s torso. But in this context, the actor shared a post on Instagram that amusingly surmised that he sometimes loses track of his “other eleven abs,” while posting what may be the most muscle-bound tooth-brushing pic I’ve seen in recent memory.

The way this caption is worded alongside this picture, I'm almost convinced that Alan Ritchson actually has eleven OTHER abs that could postentially pop out and take someone's eyes out. I assume that's not the case, but as someone whose only experiences with six-packs involve aluminum can and plastic rings, I dare not make such blind assumptions.

Not surprisingly, Ritchson's followers had plenty of reactions to his shirtless pic, with more than a few addressing hopes that he'll play the DCU's Batman for James Gunn. (Amused props to Reacher makeup artist Kat Crisp for shouting out her own mother amidst the thirsty comments.) Check out some of the more amusing reactions below.

If this is a Grandpa bod then call me Grandma - @pjraugust

lol wtf how do you have 240 comments in 20 minutes at 7:30 in the morning😭 - @cnb_Ac3

Where’s your shirt sir? Peoples moms are hot flashing - @m3theus23

@catritchson next time he's in the shower, sneak up on him with a bucket of cold water and dump it on @alanritchson - @Bonkers81122

Dude, if I was 20 years younger, you weren’t married and I wasn’t a lesbian,

😛😆 - @vansionliving

You are perfect even if you run out of abs - @rikiwichman

Why is this photo an hour long? - @tracybydesign

Love the Reacher toothbrush shot! - @annsnead

If there's one thing that fans know Reacher can't live without, it's...well, his abs, since they're attached to him. But in second place: definitely the toothbrush.

For all the people that were joyously horned up over seeing the actor's muscles, I am almost equally amused buy this overtly mature reaction:

God I'm getting old. I see a post like this and all I want to do is pull his shorts up..... @petzathome

Alan Ritchson certainly has a reason to stay looking as beefed up as possible, as he’s currently filming Reacher Season 4 (minor injuries and all). Beyond that, he’s also set to host the new reality series Predator vs. Prey, which won’t give him any reasons to suddenly let his muscles atrophy.

Fans likely won’t have to wait until Season 4 to see Ritchson’s Reacher knocking satellites out of space with only his ab muscles. Okay, that probably won’t ever happen. But the actor will likely show up at some point during the upcoming Neagley spinoff, which will hopefully be finished in time to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, with the flagship series likely returning for its fourth season in the Spring or Summer of 2026.

In the meantime, if you experience any midair turbulence during a flight, it might just be one of Ritchson’s abs floating around the stratosphere. All three season of Reacher can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription.